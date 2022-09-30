A balanced offense isn’t always what you think.
It isn’t necessarily an equal mix of run and pass, but a commitment to having a group of players each get a similar amount of touches.
In an air raid or spread offense, it’s about getting the ball out quickly to a number of receivers and backs who can make moves out in space. In a more traditional, run-heavy scheme, it’s about keeping a stable of runners in the backfield who can share snaps and stay fresh on long, sustained drives.
Most offenses tend to favor either the pass or the run, but it’s common to see them utilize both equally, or at least do it successfully. That seems to be the case this season, as area teams are finding concentrated success in one area or the other.
Take a look at Croatan, where 97 percent of the Cougars’ 1,319 total yards have come on the ground in the program’s split veer offense. There are five players with double-digit carries and three with 20 or more, led by Brayden Stephens with 801 yards on 118 carries.
Over at West Carteret, three-quarters of the yardage has come through the air, fitting in its air aid offense. Quarterback Jaylen Hewitt has thrown for 746 yards, compared to 85 yards from leading rusher Keegan Callahan. That said, four players have taken double-digit handoffs, and three more have caught more than 10 receptions.
East Carteret has the most pass-run balanced offense in the county, with quarterback Jacob Nelson having passed for 442 yards and rushed for 421. He also has a host of playmakers to turn to, including two other backs with double-digit carries and four receivers with double-digit receptions.
The one-sided trend seen at West and Croatan is reflective of the other area offenses this season. Take a look at New Bern, the No. 4-ranked team in the state across all classifications. The Bears have put up a whopping 88 percent of their 2,000 yards on the ground in their triple option.
That has worked well for the Bears, as it has for two other winning area teams. White Oak (3-1) has run for 83 percent of its total yards, and East Duplin (5-1) has run for 74 percent.
The same can’t be said for Southwest Onslow, which is 1-4 overall despite running for 92 percent of its 1,258 total yards.
In the case of most area teams, primarily running the ball has equated to a winning overall record. That is not the case for teams that are leaning most heavily toward the pass.
The area teams with the highest percentage of yards coming through the air are Dixon (0-5) at 76 percent, Swansboro (1-4) at 75 and Pamlico County (1-4) at 73.
For the record, there are a handful of teams with a balanced approach in offensive yardage this season. Havelock has a near-perfect split between 766 passing yards and 696 rushing. Jacksonville only has a 56 percent lean toward the run game and Northside-Jacksonville leans 60 percent to the pass.
A balanced offense means more than an equal share of run and pass yards, but it’s still surprising that so many area teams are finding it tough to produce in both areas. This season, more than ever, it seems coaches are putting all of their chips into their teams’ offensive strengths.
Sounds right to me.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
