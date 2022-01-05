MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret senior softballer Kiersten Margoupis, choosing Methodist University was all about familiarity.
Calling the Division III school a “home away from home,” Margoupis will join a Monarchs roster that already features two of her friends. Add that to an inviting campus home to less than 2,500 students and located less than three hours away, and Margoupis’ choice was an easy one.
“I have two friends who already go there and it’s close to home,” she said. “It always feels like a second home when I’m there. The coaches and the other players are all very welcoming and kind. The campus is really beautiful, too.”
Margoupis will join old travel ball teammates Myckenzie White, a current freshman from Southwest Onslow, and Alyssa Barwick, a sophomore from White Oak, when she arrives next fall. She’ll join a Monarchs program that went 10-26 overall and 4-10 in the USA South Athletic Conference last season.
Recruited as a pitcher, Margoupis is planning to study kinesiology at the school.
Before she leaves in the fall, Margoupis will play a final season at West in the spring. Actually, it will be her first full season as a Patriot. She transferred from Havelock after her sophomore season, which was canceled by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and her junior year at West was a shortened one as sports returned full-time.
“I’m super excited for the season,” she said. “We haven’t had a regular season in a while, but the coaches have done a lot to get us ready and give us opportunities to grow.”
As a junior, Margoupis led the Patriots in runs (24) and RBIs (18), tied for the most doubles (3) and ranked fourth in total hits (19). She also pitched 21 innings, sporting a 0.33 ERA with just one earned run allowed in 10 appearances. The right-hander struck out 34 and only walked five.
West head coach John Barnes was thrilled when Margoupis transferred in from Havelock. His team finished 11-3 overall and won the 3A Coastal Conference with a 9-1 record during the shortened 2021 season.
“As coaches, we love transfers,” Barnes said. “But I can count on one hand transfers who have been legitimate ball players who have really helped us out. She’s definitely one of them. We’re blessed to have her.”
Barnes had Margoupis at third base for much of last season, but he foresees her pitching a little more this spring. She only pitched 28 of innings last spring.
“She has worked really hard, and I think we’re going to see everything she has to offer this year,” Barnes said. “I don’t think she’s missed one offseason practice. She came into the program with a lot of upside, but not a ton of confidence, and I think that has changed. She has grown into a leader and someone who believes she can handle any situation.”
Margoupis has also been coached 4-5 years by West assistant coach Jessica Ball, who led Margoupis and a group of 12 other girls in the 2021 Down Under Games in Australia. When Margoupis’ family made the move from Havelock to Morehead City, Ball was thrilled she’d be joining the Patriots.
“She has been an asset for us,” Ball said. “When I first met Kiersten, she was this shy little girl with potential that she didn't fully understand yet. Over the years, I've watched her blossom into a strong, confident young woman that can command the circle and lead her team. She's worked hard to accomplish her goals, and I'm excited to see how she wraps up her high school career this season.”
