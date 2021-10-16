OCEAN — The Croatan cross country squads posted a pair of perfect scores Wednesday in a three-team home meet.
The boys and girls teams each scored 15 points to easily outdistance White Oak and Richlands.
White Oak had 54 points in the boys race, followed by Richlands with 73. White Oak had 51 in the girls race, followed by Richlands with 80.
“Our top runners weren't the only runners running well,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “We had most of our team run a personal best today. It makes it fun being a Cougar.”
Much of Croatan’s impressive performance came via an intra-squad competition as the top seven runners were set in stone for the conference championship meet and then subsequent possible participation in the regional and state meets.
“The competition for a spot in the top seven brought lots of PRs today, and we are extremely proud of their performance,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said.
The Cougars produced the top six runners in each meet.
Colten Rodriguez won the boys meet in 16 minutes, 44 seconds, followed by James Wallace, 17:01; Matthew Quispe, 17:35; Sean Manning, 17:49; Tyrese Cone, 17:55; and Trey Austin, 18:28. Kenny Lombreglia was eighth in 18:44.
“The boys are running very well right now, and we are very proud of the work they have done to get where they are,” Bulfer said. “They warm up as one, train as one and cool down as one. They are not only dedicated to the sport, but they are dedicated to each other.”
Navaya Zales won the girls meet in 18:26, followed by Avah Beikirch, 21:18; Audrey Kirkwood, 21:47; Ayla Zales, 22:14; Cameran Ladd, 22:30; and Samantha Hall, 22:41. Emilie Hayes was eighth in 22:52.
“Although Navaya did not have anyone pushing her, she managed to run a PR on her own, a testament of the hard work that she has been putting in at practice,” Quispe said. “Avah, Audrey, Ayla, Cameran, Sam and Emilie ran extremely well and earned their spot in the top seven. Our girls are confident and ready for our conference meet next week.”
The Cougars will next participate in the 3A Coastal Conference championship meet on Wednesday at Northeast Creek Park in Jacksonville.
The Croatan girls have won eight consecutive league titles, while the boys have won six in a row.
