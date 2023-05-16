ELIZABETH CITY — The East Carteret boys spring track and field team placed fourth in the 2A east regional meet on Saturday.
The Mariners tallied 38 points to tie with Greene Central, finishing with two podium appearances. Host school Northeastern won the meet with 97 points.
William Sanchez reached the podium of two events, placing third in the 1,600-meters with a time of 4 minutes, 46.61 seconds and third in the 3,200 meters with a 10:50.88 clocking.
Sanchez also placed fifth in the 800 meters in 2:07.84. Josiah Hynes was the fourth-place runner in the 3,200 meters with a 10:52.89 clocking, and he placed eighth in the 1,600 meters in 4:57.02.
In the high jump, Nate Bennett finished fourth with a height of 6 feet, 2 inches. Two Mariners finished in the top five of the pole vault, with Asher Murphy clearing 8-6 to place fourth and Luke Cordier clearing 7-6 to place fifth.
Sayvion Johnson placed seventh in the discus with a 121-2 toss.
---------------
The East girls team placed 15th at the meet with 14 points. Farmville Central won it with 103 points.
The best finishes came from Janara Bryant who turned in three top-10 placements and one podium appearance.
Her 34-7 leap in the triple jump was good for second place, She placed fifth in the long jump with a 15-9 measurement and seventh in the high jump with a height of 4-8. Gabby Dalia was 10th in the triple jump with a 27-6 leap.
