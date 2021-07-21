MILLVILLE, Minn. — Cooper Webb wasn’t able to keep his momentum going Saturday at the Spring Creek National.
The county native suffered a spectacular crash in the second 450 class motocross moto at Millville, Minn. and finished 23rd as he was unable to salvage any points in the race.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider looked to continue his improvement early in the second moto.
Webb put himself into another favorable position off the start as he battled up front just outside podium contention.
On lap four, Chase Sexton and Webb had both of their rear wheels touch on the face of a jump, knocking Webb’s body position out of place and he crashed, tumbling off the track with a hard hit to the ground.
After taking some time to regroup after the crash, Webb attempted to continue on, but his bike was too damaged, leaving him to finish 23rd in the moto and 15th overall for the day.
“I was trying to get into third to hopefully set myself up for an overall podium, but I had an incident with another rider, and I ended up crashing pretty bad,” Webb said after the race. “It took me a while to get up, and I’m glad I’m OK. Just a little sore, but the bike was super bent up, so I wasn’t able to finish.”
Webb started off the first moto with great momentum, powering his KTM into third on the opening lap. He diced back and forth with the lead pack early on, maintaining a podium position for the first four laps. A mistake dropped him back to sixth midway through, and he managed that position for the remainder of the race.
“It was an up-and-down day for me,” Webb said. “I ran up front for a bit in moto one, but I kind of lost some ground early on. I made a real charge at the end to almost get (Aaron) Plessinger for fifth, so I was pumped on that.”
Webb had progressively produced better finishes in the last couple of weeks after placing 10th overall with a 7-11 day at the High Point National on June 19 at Mt. Morris, Pa.
He followed with a 7-9 day at the Redbud National to take seventh overall at the Buchanan, Mich. race on July 3. He then turned in his best performance of the season on July 10 at the Southwick National at Southwick, Mass, posting two top-six finishes with a 6-5 day to place fifth overall.
Webb opened the season taking eighth overall at the Fox Raceway 1 National in Pala, Calif. with 5-11 motos. He followed with another eighth overall placing at the Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colo. with even 8-8 moto outings.
Despite his 15th overall finish at Spring Creek, he’s still in the top 10 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Webb is eighth with 148 points, trailing Christian Craig by eight points for seventh.
French rider Dylan Ferrandis leads the way in his first season after winning the 250MX class, putting up 262 points. German rider Ken Roczen holds down the runner-up spot with 230 points.
Justin Barcia is third with 207, followed by Eli Tomac with 205, Sexton with 193, and Plessinger in sixth with 191.
Forty-two riders have accumulated points.
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship reached the halfway point of the 2021 season with its sixth round of action from Spring Creek MX Park.
Racing will continue this Saturday for round seven at the Washougal National.
Broadcast coverage will feature a full slate of live action on MAVTV Motorsports Network, beginning with the first set of motos at 4 p.m. and the second set of motos at 6 p.m.
Action from Washougal MX Park will also stream live all day on Peacock, beginning with exclusive qualifying coverage at 1 p.m., followed by four consecutive hours of moto coverage beginning at 4 p.m.
