As we are in the waning days of a memorable 2021, I think of my days so much farther north where winter fishing requires an auger to drill a hole in the ice to access offseason fish.
Fortuitously, North Carolina, with its milder climate provides much in the way of late-season fishing to bridge us from late fall into the coming of early spring fishing. Of course, there are the giant bluefin tuna, which are not accessible to the lot of us, but there are many species reachable to even the weekend anglers. By now, if not very soon, many of the red drum and speckled trout have taken up their winter abodes and are readily accessible from boat and bank to the least of us in the backwaters of our sounds, creeks and rivers.
Over the years, I have, like many of you, had great success in particularly overwintering speckled trout. Work low…work slow. As with many, but not all fish, they are cold-blooded and a bit sluggish as water temperatures decrease from the 60s to the 50s and into the 40s throughout the winter and hopefully NOT into the 30s. I’ve had enough of the “troutsicle” events over my years here in Emerald Isle.
Low and slow is the key with suspending baits. Please give them time to sink slowly, and I love working Gulps! or soft plastics on a cork. By the way, if using natural baits, particularly shrimp, these also not only work with specks and reds, but black drum have become another go-to offseason target. They have always been here, but recent restrictions on size and bag limit have bolstered both their populations and size, and they have good cold-water tolerance.
One of the last fish to leave in the fall/winter and the first to arrive in the spring is the “lowly” puffer fish. The puffer bite this year has been good from boat, pier and surf, and they are one of the tastiest fish in the sea. So, they are ugly, they don’t put up a great fight unless they are puffed up with water, can tolerate water temperatures from the 40s to the 90s, require some cleaning expertise, but they surely taste great, and “Don’t call me Shirley!”
Gear and bait are pretty straight forward, just a simple hi-lo, two-hook rig and a three- to four-ounce sinker will do the trick. The only real trick on the gear is to use a long-shank hook, preferably a No. 4 hook because it goes deep in their mouth, and you can hook them better without them biting off your line and also makes the hook easier to remove.
Neither is the bait exotic. Shrimp is the first bait of choice. or more recently, many use the Fishbites artificial bloodworms or shrimp baits, they’ll work just as well. They are a bottom-feeding fish and will eat anything you throw at them, squid, shrimp or whatever, really anything.
It’s a tough job cleaning them. Their rough bodies will literally take the skin right off your hands, so wearing of gloves is advisable. Their skin is about 10 times rougher than sandpaper! You also need a really sharp knife to cut through their tough skin. The easiest way to clean them is to cut them (from the top) right behind the gills and then right down to the bottom skin, then turn your knife away from you and run it right down the fish, and the skin will peel right off. Voila! If you want more particulars on the care, feeding and cooking of puffers, log onto: https://www.ncoif.com/pufferfish-primer/.
Another fish not targeted much here in North Carolina, but certainly available here in the Old North State in the offseason, is the tautog or ’tog for short. These are structure-oriented fish and like sheepshead and black drum. They are feisty fighters and are truly premiere munchers and crunchers of the fish family, crunching on gastropods, mollusks and crustaceans, and unlike many locally targeted summer fish species, have a wide range of cold-water tolerance.
Pick a calm, mild North Carolina winter day with water temperatures in the 50s, and you can safely venture out for these delectable fish. In the winter, if you don’t have easy access to crunchy baits, of course shrimp will do just fine. Some anglers have thought ahead, blanching and freezing sand fleas before they pull their Houdini act during the winter. As these critters are right in the jetty rocks, like Fort Macon or Cape Lookout, be prepared to lose some tackle. They also have been found around our bridges and nearshore artificial reefs. If you get a hankering to give this a try in the winter, check out: https://www.ncoif.com/munchers-and-crunchers-the-winter-tautog/.
As far as the local fishing right now, I’ll be brief…puffers and sea mullet at the piers, surf and turning basin and Beaufort Inlet. There are still good catches of specks and red and black drum inside from the Neuse to the New rivers, although I’ve had trouble finding the specks in my favorite winter creeks. This is way different than last season where the creeks were very reliable, routinely yielding limits of nice 18- to 20-plus-inch fish in an hour or less.
Surf fishing is slow. We really never had a fall trout season along the beach again this year. Lack of rain moving the fish farther inland, movement of the migrating fish farther offshore, two-years of beach nourishment, your guess is as good as mine.
I did hear of a lot of juvenile “spike” trout in the Topsail Island surf last week. These fish are probably coming out of the New River and going south for the winter. As has been the local lore, when the spikes dominate the surf action, it’s time to proclaim the end of any surf action. They are rolling up the carpet and so long until next year.
This will be my last report for a few weeks. Even Dr. Bogus needs a holiday break. I will return refreshed to take on the New Year sometime in January. This is to wish all a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year. See you in the New Year! I hope you have enjoyed my reports throughout the 2021 season. I hope to do better next year!
