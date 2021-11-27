RALEIGH — Breslyn Studebaker made an impact in her first and only season on the Shaw women’s soccer team.
The former East Carteret standout ranked second on the Division II team with 12 points, trailing only Thalita Faria with 13.
Studebaker tied for the team lead with four assists and tied for the second-most goals with four.
Shaw went 7-10 in its fourth season.
The HBCU (Historically Black College and Universities) in Raleigh just started its soccer program in 2017.
After the season, Studebaker decided to transfer to Chestnut Hill College, a private Catholic school in Philadelphia, Pa. The Division II program went 6-8-1 overall last season and 4-7 in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.
In her senior season at East Carteret, Studebaker tallied 17 points in four playoff games with seven goals and three assists as the Mariners made it to the regional final for the first time in seven years and only the second time ever.
She accounted for 40 percent of her team’s scoring during the season, putting up 22 of her squad’s 55 goals, and was responsible for one third of her team’s points, putting up 50 of the club’s 150.
Studebaker was named the News-Times Player of the Year and was selected to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team.
