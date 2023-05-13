OCEAN — Croatan girls lacrosse coach Nick Moore said he wasn’t too worried about his team taking Swansboro lightly in the third round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs.
In Coastal/Northeastern Coastal play during the regular season the Cougars had swept the Pirates by a combined score of 28-6.
The third meeting didn’t look much different with the home team capturing a 17-3 victory.
“It’s Croatan-Swansboro,” Moore said. “Its high intensity, a lot of emotion, chippy at times, but we stayed levelheaded.”
The No. 1 seed Cougars kept the sticks clicking Friday in the fourth round with an 18-7 victory over No. 4 seed Union Pines (13-5) for their 15th consecutive victory while moving to 17-2 on the season. This has all come about after not winning a playoff game in their first three seasons.
“This has been four years in the making,” Moore said. “It’s been good. It’s fun. It’s exciting.”
The No. 8 seed Pirates saw their season come to a finish at 6-8.
Any chance Croatan would take Swansboro lightly ended in the first two minutes with the score standing 1-1.
“We got off to a little bit of a sluggish start,” Moore said.
His squad then rattled off five goals in a five-minute span to take a 6-1 lead on its way to a 12-1 advantage at halftime.
Kate Wilson scored seven of her eight goals in the first half, and Lauren Hayden posted eight of her 10 assists before the break. Hayden also put up three goals.
Maddie Sutton and Samantha Hall scored two goals apiece, and Graci Pickler and Audrey Kirkwood each had a goal.
Sophia Adkins had three saves and Devan Maready had one.
The defense, led by Ginger Hayden and Sofia Mendolia, limited the Pirates to just two shots on goal in the first half.
The game was postponed to Wednesday from Tuesday after thunderstorms moved through the area.
It’s easy to point to the Cougars’ offense, defense and goalie play as reasons for their phenomenal season but their competitiveness is an underrated part.
“Our girls are naturally competitive,” Moore said. “I had to get on them for what they were doing in the gym yesterday during the rain delay because they were too intense with each other. I told them I love the intensity and competitiveness, but let’s not hurt ourselves. That is the edge that they have. They really want it.”
Lauren Hayden lead the scoring parade against the Chargers with eight goals and five assists. Wilson netted four goals, while Sutton and Hall racked up three goals apiece.
Croatan can now claim final four status with a regional final game against No. 2 seed Northwood (13-6) on Tuesday at a neutral site to be arranged. The east regional winner will then face off against the victor of west regional finalists No. 1 seed Bishop McGuinness (15-3) or No. 2 seed Hickory (13-3).
