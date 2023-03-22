ROCKY MOUNT — The West Carteret girls soccer team hit the road Friday for a 5-2 win at Northern Nash.
Eight games into the season, the Patriots (5-3) are ranked No. 11 in the 3A east classification, the highest ranking from the group of 3A Coastal Conference teams.
They start league play on Tuesday with a trip to Richlands (6-1-2), the Coastal team with the best overall record so far this spring. Four teams in the conference are ranked in the top 16 of the division, including Richlands at No. 13, Dixon (3-1-2) at No. 14 and Swansboro (3-3-2) at No. 16.
West scored two goals in the first half against Northern Nash (4-2), and outscored the Knights 3-2 in the second half.
Sam Huber tallied two goals, while Sasha Baker, Roxy Schultz and Addison McAnulty scored one apiece. Huber also dished three assists. Ava Johnson and Ali Mandarelli had one apiece.
Huber leads the team this season in scoring with nine goals and six assists.
Griffin Webb scored both goals for Northern Nash with assists from Sarah Cook.
The Patriots took 34 shots total, compared to eight from the Knights.
West keeper Chloe Dunn fronted the net for all 80 minutes, finishing with 11 saves. She has 80 saves on the season. Northern Nash keeper Elizabeth Daniels tallied 14 saves.
