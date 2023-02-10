BEAUFORT — Senior Night didn’t start right Thursday for East Carteret in its boys basketball matchup with Lejeune, but it ended just fine.
The Mariners trailed 8-0 and faced a four-point deficit after the first quarter but went on a 25-11 run in the second on their way to an 86-50 victory.
East won its seventh straight game to up its mark to 17-6 overall and 9-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference (CPC) and finished the regular season with its fourth consecutive league championship.
“It’s nice to get the conference championship alone this year, especially with a different group,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “It’s impressive how they’ve grown as a team and got better as basketball players. We had all these new pieces, and they kind of formed together and ended up putting another number on the board.”
Griffee’s squad shared the conference crown last season with Pamlico with the teams splitting the season series to end up with 9-1 records. The teams split again this year, but the Hurricanes also fell to Southside to finish 8-2.
The Mariners’ outright title means they get to host the conference tournament. They will play at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday versus an opponent to be determined.
East celebrated Senior Night versus Lejeune and honored Jacob Nelson, Brody Nelson, Branson Long, Alex Doans, Davantae Small and Jasper Fetter.
After trailing 8-0 with a different starting lineup, the home team rallied to tie it up at 15-15. The Devil Pups responded with four straight points before the end of the first quarter.
East started the second on a 13-0 run to take the lead for good.
“I’ve never lost a game in the first two minutes,” Griffee said. “It’s Senior Night, and you want to honor the seniors. I think everyone sees how the usual starters make it look easy, but it’s not. It’s tough when you’re not used to it. It’s a team game, and we pick each other up.”
The Mariners led 40-30 at the half after taking the second quarter 25-11 and cruised from there, taking the third by a 31-8 score.
Charles Matheka combined to score 27 of his game-high 37 in those two quarters. Shamel Baker put up 11 of his 26 in the second quarter.
Baker ended the regular season averaging 25.2 points while Matheka averaged 22.4.
Jacob Nelson added nine points.
Devon Charles led Lejeune with 16 points, followed by Andre Charles with 12.
The Devil Pups fell to 5-15 overall and 1-9 in the CPC with the loss.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Lejeune...............................,, 19 11 8 12 - 50
East Carteret........................ 15 25 31 15 - 86
LEJEUNE (50) – D. Charles 16, A. Charles 12, Higginbottom 8, Shea 8, Priddy 4, Smith 2.
EAST CARTERET (86) – Matheka 37, Baker 26, J. Nelson 9, Walker 4, A, Doans 2, B. Nelson 2, Taylor 2, Long 2, Watson 2.
