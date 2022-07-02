ATLANTIC BEACH — The Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department held its fourth set of annual Beach Run Series races on June 16.
There were 43 only finishers among the 1-mile, 5K and 10K races. The 2022 series has produced surprisingly low numbers, averaging 52 runners per race after 57 completed the first event, 59 the second and 50 the third.
This race was the fourth of seven total events this summer, with individual awards doled out at the end of the series.
Medals based on a points system will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female, at the series finale on Tuesday, Aug. 16. To qualify for awards, runners must participate in at least five of the first six races, all of which must be the same distance. The seventh and final race will be a 1-mile fun run only with no times recorded.
The next event in the series will be Thursday, July 14. Registration and check-in will be from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Races will begin promptly at 6:30, but staggered starts will be offered from 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Race times are recorded electronically by Run the East Event Timing and Management, so runners are encouraged to wear shoes due to the use of electronic timing devices.
Cost is $8 for each race.
Remaining dates in the series are: Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Races will not be rescheduled due to inclement weather.
The fourth 10K race of the summer got a shakeup when newcomer Allen Lee captured it in 45 minutes, 41 seconds. He supplanted three-time winner Josh Winks who placed second in 47:25. Allen Frost was the third overall finisher and third-place male runner with a 52:54 clocking.
Delaney Carroll won the female division with a 1:03:47 time, good for fifth overall. Sarah Ramirez placed second in the division in 1:11:29 and Suzanna Mullins third in 1:17:13.
In the 5K, another newcomer, Spencer Rundell, won the race in 20:33. Christopher Wood had previously won the race three times but did not compete in this race.
Ahmad Johnson placed second in the male division and second overall in 22:07, while Eric Dougherty placed third in 24:09.
Kate Searcy was the fastest female runner with a time of 28:27 that ranked seventh overall. Christina Giampa placed second in the division with a 31:27 clocking and Kari Bryant third in 31:36.
The only returning winner to snag another victory was male runner R. Nilson in the 1-mile with a 9:37 clocking. He beat out newcomer Sophie Rundell by just two seconds to win.
Mark Jones finished second in the male division with a time of 9:54 that was good for fourth place overall. A. Thompson placed third in the division in 11:55.
Rundell won the female division in 9:39, followed by Natalie Jones in second and third overall with a time of 9:52. Holly Rundell placed third in 10:31.
Here are results of the race:
2022 Beach Run Series
(Fourth set of races)
1-mile run
Female
Overall: 1, Sophie Rundell, 9:39; 2, Natalie Jones, 9:52; 3, Holly Rundell 10:31.
12-and-under: 1, L. Cartwright, 13:42.
13-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: None.
40-49: 1, Karyn Cartwright, 16:58; 2, Monica Nilson, 18:46.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, Diane Webb, 11:42; 2, Jeanette Curtis, 13:34; 3, Belinda Schultz, 14:50.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, R. Nilson, 9:37; 2, Mark Jones, 9:54; 3, A. Thompson, 11:55.
12-and-under: None.
13-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: None.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, Michael Curtis, 16:33.
70-and-over: 1, Allen Calloway, 14:57.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Kate Searcy, 28:27; 2, Christine Giampa, 31:27; 3, Kari Bryant, 31:36.
12-and-under: None.
13-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Kristin Pake, 57:36.
40-49: 1, Jessica Seymour, 31:36; 2, Cristie Reed, 39:03; 3, Heather Underhill, 41:08.
50-59: 1, April Pike, 55:03.
60-69: 1, Lori Davidson, 31:36.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Spencer Rundell, 20:33; 2, Ahmad Johnson, 22:07; 3, Eric Dougherty, 24:09.
12-and-under: None.
13-19: None.
20-29: 1, James Pike, 25:15; 2, Robin Pittman II, 26:46.
30-39: 1,
40-49: 1, Chad Farley, 42:30.
50-59: 1, Rob Jackson, 25:01.
60-69: 1, Kevin Hayes, 31:37; 2, Gary Davis, 36:19; 3, Joe Meadows, 43:32.
70-and-over: 1, Sterling Hudson, 38:57; 2, Ronnie Davenport, 41:00.
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Delaney Carroll, 1:03:47; 2, Sarah Ramirez, 1:11:29; 3, Suzanna Mullins, 1:17:13.
Male
Overall: 1, Allen Lee, 45:41; 2, Josh Winks, 47:25; 3, Allen Frost, 52:54; 4, James Mullins, 55:55; 5, Nick Wilson, 1:07:16.
