MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor's Ark won the third N.C. Billfish Series this summer with a strong 5,350 release points.
The series is made up of seven tournaments. The Hatteras Village Offshore Open was on May 9-13, the Swansboro Rotary Memorial Day Bluewater Fishing Tournament was on May 25-28, the Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament on May 31-June 3, Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on June 10-17, Big Rock Kids Tournament on July 12-15, Ducks Unlimited Billfish Tournament on July 19-22 and Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament on Aug. 14-18.
With strong performances in the Hatteras Village Offshore Open, Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament and Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, the 55-foot Jarrett Bay captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts earned its points.
Britt acknowledged that this year's Billfish Series would be challenging, particularly given the level of opposition they faced.
“The thing about it is there was really some stiff competition,” he said. “We did not expect to win it again. If you look at the list of the boats in the series, there were some really great fishermen. We were just happy to be able to compete with them.”
For the release of blue marlin, boats receive 400 points; for the release of other billfish species, they receive 125 points; and for competing in a tournament, they receive 50 points. A team receives points for the top three tournaments.
The Weldor's Ark captain and crew had their best result at the Hatteras Village Offshore Open, the opening event of the Billfish Series. Weldor's Ark scored 1,200 release points on day two, 600 on day three and an additional 1,200 points on day four, which served as the competition's final day. The crew caught and released three blue marlin starting at 8:38 a.m. on May 13, the last day of fishing, and the final marlin at 2:58 p.m.
The second tournament in the Billfish Series, the Swansboro Rotary Memorial Day Bluewater Fishing Tournament, went underway on May 25 and lasted for three days. Weldor's Ark came in third place for most billfish points at Level II and most release points in Level IV.
The team finished with 975 points overall, and its $17,520 reward was the fifth highest of the competition.
The boat also had a strong day at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. Weldor's Art led the wahoo division on the first day of competition with a noteworthy 59.1-pound catch, taking second place to Double B, which caught a 70.5-pound wahoo on the last day of competition.
Weldor's Ark finished the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament with 800 points overall and a $3,000 payout.
Mike King's 61-foot Briglia, Blue Bill, came in second place in the Billfish Series with 5,250 points, while Capt. Moon Crossman's 72-foot Viking, Safari, came in an even closer third with 5,225 points.
While boasting a high release rate of 99 percent in 2023, the series also gives points for blue marlin that weigh more than 500 pounds. This year's heaviest fish to be weighed was a 581.7-pounder caught by Team Spencer.
Sixty-five boats participated in the series, and 546 billfish were entered from the field. There were 319 sailfish, 23 white marlin and 201 blue marlin were also released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.