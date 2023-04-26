MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret softball team hung tough with the top team in the MaxPreps 3A East rankings on Tuesday but ultimately fell 7-1.
The Patriots stood tied with Richlands 1-1 heading into the fifth inning but gave up five runs in the top of the frame.
West fell to 8-9 overall and 3-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Wildcats moved to 15-3 overall and 6-1 in the league.
Swansboro, ranked sixth in the 3A East rankings, is also 6-1 in the Coastal and 16-1 overall.
The Patriots will travel to Swansboro on Tuesday after visiting Dixon on Thursday. The Bulldogs are 5-2 in the league and 9-6 overall.
Zoe Sabourin provided all of West’s runs in the second inning with an RBI single.
Makenzie Asby and Ella Grace Rodriguez tallied a hit apiece as well.
Makenzie Goin struck out 11 and walked none in four innings of one-hit ball for the Wildcats. Megan Pittman struck out five and walked none while giving up a run on two hits.
Reagan Stapleton, Erin Thibault and Goin each had two hits with Thibault driving in two runs. Pittman also had two RBIs, as did Alyia Torres.
Caitlin Dumarce took the loss for West, striking out three and walking two while giving up two earned runs on five hits in three innings.
Abree Young pitched well in four innings, giving up one run on one hit while striking out two and walking none.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Richlands…......................001 051 0 - 7 8 1
West Carteret..................010 000 0 - 1 3 3
WP – Goin
LP – Dumarce
Richlands leading hitters: Goin 2-3; Stapleton 2-4, run; Thibault 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; Dennis 1-4, RBI, run; Pittman 1-4, 2 RBIs;
West Carteret leading hitters: Asby 1-1; Sabourin 1-3, RBI; Rodriguez 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.