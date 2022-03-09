MOREHEAD CITY — One county baseball team got the break it needed on Tuesday at West Carteret.
The Patriots (1-2 overall) snapped a two-game skid with a 19-0 trouncing of East Carteret on their home field. The shutout came and went quickly, too, ending after the top of the fifth inning via the 10-run mercy rule.
West shone in every facet of the game. The offense batted around in the first three innings and laced six extra-base hits, while the pitchers struck out 12 of the 16 total batters they faced and gave up just one hit to the Mariners (0-2).
West coach Brooks Jernigan was happy to see the offense come to life with 14 hits after the team only tallied nine through the first two games.
“It was nice to come out and swing the bat,” he said. “We’ve had two tough games to start the season, so it was nice to see the guys come out and barrel some balls up.”
The Patriots scored six runs in the first inning and tacked on eight in the second, four in the third and one more in the fourth. Five batters finished with two hits each, including Josh Mason, Landon Millis, Blaine Norris, Tyler DeLuzio and Al Morris.
DeLuzio put two doubles into the outfield, drove in three runs and scored three more. Mason also hit two doubles and scored three runs with two RBIs to boot. Millis drove in three runs and scored two of his own.
“A game like this allows your hitters to take a deep breath and relax,” Jernigan said. “They can let their guard down a little bit and just go out there and react.”
Brody Nelson had East’s only hit in the fourth inning. His hit pushed Jacob Nelson, who reached on a walk, into scoring position at third base, but West shortstop Millis turned a double play at second to bring the inning to a close.
“A tough night, but we are very limited in our personnel right now,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “We have good kids who work hard and are going to improve. Right now, we’re just trying to figure out how to fill the holes from last year.”
On the mound, West turned to starter C.W. Bayer who pitched three innings. He struck out nine and walked none with no hits and no runs allowed. Jackson Sproul pitched the last two innings in relief, striking out three.
“CW did a great job on the mound, threw strikes,” Jernigan said. “Jackson went out there and found his command in the last inning, too.”
East’s best pitcher on the night was Alex Doans, who only gave up two hits and one earned run in two innings of relief. He struck out one batter and walked one.
--------------
If West has a singular strength this season, it’s the bullpen. The program, coming off an 11-1 season last spring, returned the majority of its pitchers. All told, the team boasts three right-handers and five lefties.
“We’ve got a deep pitching staff,” Jernigan said. “It’s just a matter of finding the ones who can perform on command, who go out there ready to pitch and throw strikes early and often.”
This year, the bullpen will consist of Brian Garner, Ryland Howell and Bayer – all righties – and left-handers Jaxon Ellingsworth, Zach Odom, Sproul, DeLuzio and Morris. Ellingsworth is the top returner after he pitched a team-high 21 innings last season. He also had a team-low ERA of 0.67 and the most strikeouts with 36.
The Patriots also returned five of their top seven hitters, including the top two in Gage Bohmuller and Mason. Mason led the team last year in hits (23), homers (3) and on-base percentage (.744). Bohmuller led the side in RBIs last season with 18 and ranked second in hits with 18.
With so much returning talent, Jernigan is confident in his team’s ability to compete for the newly realigned 3A Coastal Conference. In the offseason, Havelock, Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville were replaced by Dixon, Croatan and Richlands.
“We have high expectations every year,” Jernigan said. “This is my 19th year with the program, and this crowd has just as much talent when they come to play as any team in the past. It’s a new conference, but we loaded up our nonconference, so we’re confident we’ll be prepared.”
Last season, West suffered under the burden of a conference-only schedule in a relatively weak conference. It was seeded No. 2 in the state playoffs but lost in the first round to No. 15 Clayton 9-3.
This season, Jernigan has a full schedule at his disposal and packed it with perennial powerhouses like D.H. Conley, Ashley, Hoggard and J.H Rose.
“I wanted a tough schedule,” he said, “because last year, with our shortened schedule, we weren’t prepared for Clayton. We hadn’t seen that kind of pitching in the limited schedule we had.”
Jernigan is joined this season by a host of assistants, including former head coach Robby Lasater and longtime assistant A.J. Curtis. Athletic Director and jayvee head coach Michael Turner is also an assistant for the team.
“We’ve got a great coaching staff,” Jernigan said. “It’s good to have a lot of guys out here who can bring something to the table and know the kids are going to be better.”
-------------
The Mariners are coming off a 13-4 season in 2021, but there is no denying the personnel challenges the team is facing this season.
The team graduated the Carteret County News-Times Player of the Year Mason Rose, along with second-leading hitter and top baserunner Bennie Brooks and three of the four most used pitchers in Riley Morris, Rose and Brooks.
On top of that, the team lost standout Adam McIntosh when the senior suffered an injury during football season.
“We lost some guys,” Griffee said, “but we have a lot of youngsters out here, guys who are going to get better every week.”
Like West, too, the Mariners are also in a holding period as they wait for their players coming off basketball season to adjust to baseball.
“Our basketball guys haven’t been out here for long,” Griffee said. “It’s hard to make that adjustment quickly. It will take us a while to get in a groove.”
The cupboard is by no means bare for East. Jacob Nelson is back after he ranked first last season in hits (29), extra-base hits (16), average (.617) and on-base percentage (.661). Shamel Baker is also back after he ranked fourth on the team last season in hits (19), runs (18), average (.345) and stolen bases (18).
The bullpen’s top returners are Brody Nelson and Tanner Goodwin. Nelson pitched 23 innings over five appearances last season and finished with a 3.35 ERA and 12 strikeouts. Goodwin only threw nine innings in four appearances but finished with a 2.17 ERA and struck out a whopping 21 of the 36 batters he faced.
The Mariners opened their season on Friday with a 10-5 loss to Swansboro. They only have three more nonconference games before they start their 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. East was reclassified as a 2A team in the offseason, joining a conference with unfamiliar teams.
“I think we’ll compete in conference,” Griffee said. “I don’t know much about a few of the teams in it. I’ve never played Jones or Southside, and I’ve played Northside (Pinetown) and Pamlico once in the past three years.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret…......000 00 - 0 1 3
W. Carteret.......684 1x - 19 14 0
WP – Bayer
LP – Doans
East Carteret leading hitters: B. Nelson 1-2.
West Carteret leading hitters: DeLuzio 2-2 (2 2B), 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Mason 2-3 (2 2B), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Millis 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Morris 2-2, 2 runs; Norris 2-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Bayer 1-3; Bohmuller 1-3 (2B), 3 RBIs, run; Garner 1-2, RBI, 2 runs, Howell 1-2, 3 RBIs, 2 runs.
