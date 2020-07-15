ATLANTIC BEACH — Participants enjoyed decent conditions Thursday at the third Beach Run of the season.
Clear skies and temperatures in the mid-80s greeted runners and walkers during the evening and a strong 16 mph northeast wind cooled things off a bit, however, it did make for a tough run back up the beach.
The Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department event suffered a drop in numbers with 57 taking part. There were 70 in the opening races of the series. The second run was cancelled due to inclement weather.
The races this season look nothing like those that came before in the longtime annual family fun event.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CCPR has made changes to address the unique safety concerns, including staggered starts to ensure social distancing.
As participants arrive, they begin. There is no waiting for group starts.
There were 29 participants in the 5K, 21 in the 1-mile and seven in the 10K in the third set of races.
Annie Franzel, who took third in the first set of races, had the top time in the female 5K in 23 minutes, 22 seconds. Ella Fine took second in 23:29, followed by Nielsen Smith in third in 36:24.
B. Dolphin took the win in the male 5K in 20:21. Jeremiah Belokur followed up a win in the first set of races with a second-place time of 20:39. Christopher Wood finished third in 21:46.
Ethan Sommers toed the line first in the male 10K in 42:44. Josh Winks claimed the runner-up spot for the second straight race, clocking in at 47:47. James Moeckel placed third in 49:48.
There were just two participants in the female 10K with Aspen Sommers timing in at 1 hour, 2 minutes, followed by Roxie Emunson in 1:21:26. Emunson was the lone female 10K participant in the first set of races.
Raegan Belokur captured the female 1-mile in 10:46 after placing first in the first set of races. Tina Jones followed in 11:02, and E. Wallace was third in 11:11.
Eric Rowe hit the line in 7:25 to take the triumph in the male 1-mile. Cameron Nilson ended up second in 8:20 after taking third in the first set of races. Christian Wallace placed third in 11:01.
The next Beach Run is scheduled for Thursday, July 23.
The rest will follow on Thursday, Aug. 6 and Thursday, Aug. 20. The final run of the year will be followed by the awards ceremony.
Registrations are done electronic with no paper signups. Early registration will be held on the website prior to race day at ccpr.recdesk.com for $7. Participants may also register on race day at runsignup.com for $9.
To begin the race, participants are asked to drive through the usual location: the parking lot at the circle bathhouse in Atlantic Beach, to pick up a race bib from a staff member, anytime between 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Participants are asked to put on the race bib and head down to the beach to start. In order to maximize social distancing, CCPR will stagger start times according to a participant’s time of arrival. There will be no waiting period. The race will begin when participants arrive at the starting line.
Race times are conducted by Greenville’s Run the East Event Timing and Management, so runners are encouraged to wear shoes due to the use of electronic timing devices.
To be eligible for awards, runners must participate in at least four of five races, all of which must be the same distance. Awards will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female.
While the races can be competitive, no running experience is needed, and all ages and skill levels are welcome.
Races will not be rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Here are results of the first set of races:
2020 Beach Run Series
(Third set of races)
1-mile run
Female
Overall: 1, Raegan Belokur, 10:46; 2, Tina Jones, 11:02; 3, E. Wallace, 11:11.
8-and-under: 1, Raegan. Belokur, 10:46; 2, N. Brandstetter, 13:24; 3, E. Wallace, 11:11.
9-10: 1, Frances Garrison, 13:56.
11-12: 1, E. Styron, 11:33.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, McKenzie Jackson, 17:48.
30-39: 1, Sarah Brandstetter, 12:39.
40-49: 1, Tina Jones, 11:02; 2, Cynthia Allan, 13:24.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Eric Rowe, 7:25; 2, Cameron Nilson, 8:20; 3, Christian Wallace, 11:01.
8-and-under: 1, L. Brandstetter, 11:07; J. Allan, 13:15.
9-10: 1, Luke Wise, 11:18.
11-12: 1, Cameron Nilson, 8:20.
13-15: 1, Christian Wallace, 11:01; 2, Camden Ivester, 11:31.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Brad Smithson, 14:01.
30-39: None.
40-49: 1, Eric Rowe, 7:25; 2, Lex Wilson, 17:53.
50-59: 1, Larry Stover, 16:40.
60-69: 1, Wayne Bumgarner, 13:34.
70-and-over: 1, Allen Calloway, 14:21.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Annie Franzel, 23:22; 2, Ella Fine, 23:29; 3, Nielsen Smith, 36:24.
8-and-under: 1, Cora Davies, 43:24.
9-10: 1, L. Allan, 41:48.
11-12: None.
13-15: 1, Kristin Spykerman, 43:06.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Nielsen Smith, 36:24.
30-39: 1, Annie Frenzel, 23:22; 2, Dawn Bex, 42:44.
40-49: 1, Virginia Spykerman, 40:04; 2, Heather Underhill, 43:20.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, Catherine Stevens-Everhart, 38:21; Cheryl Harnage, 43:10; 3, Julie Spykerman, 49:17.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, B. Dolphin, 20:21; 2, Jeremiah Belokur, 20:39; 3, Christopher Wood, 21:46.
8-and-under: None.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: 1, Wes Spykerman, 22:30; 2, Briley Bishop, 43:10.
16-19: 1, Ben Thompson, 24:15; 2, Tyler Scott, 25:43.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Jeremiah Belokur, 20:39; 2, Christopher Wood, 21:46; 3, Taylor Allen, 22:11; 4, Jason Peters, 23:18; 5, J.P. Davies, 43:25.
40-49: 1, B. Dolphin, 20:21; 2, David Garrison, 22:27; 3, Matt Brandstetter, 26:02; 4, Ben Allan, 26:42.
50-59: 1, Greg Peacock, 21:54.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: 1, Sterling Hudson, 37:56; 2, Ronnie Davenport, 41:00.
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Aspen Sommers, 1:02.00; 2, Roxie Emunson, 1:21:26.
19-and-under: 1, Aspen Sommers, 1:02.00.
20-29: None.
30-39: None.
40-49: None.
50-59: 1, Roxie Emunson, 1:21:26.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Ethan Sommers, 42:44; 2, Josh Winks, 47:47; 3, James Moeckel, 49:48.
19-and-under: 1, Ethan Sommers, 42:44.
20-29: 1, Josh Winks, 47:47.
30-39: 1, Nick Wilson, 58:15.
40-49: 1, James Moeckel, 49:48; 2, Brian Malella, 1:07.55.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.