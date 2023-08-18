MOREHEAD CITY — The News-Times Football Pick ’em Panel returns this fall.
Sports reporters J.J. Smith, Zack Nally and Maceo Donald welcome five guest pickers to the season-long competition that starts with high school games before adding college and NFL in the coming weeks.
Guests include TV sports anchors Brian North of WCTI-12, Brian Bailey of WNCT-9 and Eric Gullickson of WITN-7, Bryan Hanks of the “Bryan Hanks Show” and Jack Leary of IKnowJack Sports.
North has been the WCTI NewsChannel 12 sports director and anchor for much of the past 24 years. He has been the FOX Eastern Carolina News (WFXI-8) anchor at 10 p.m. since 2008 and the WCTI NewsChannel 12 news anchor at 5:30 p.m. since 2012. A Hartford, N.Y. native, he went on to James Madison University where he graduated in 1992. North’s first job in television was at WHSV in Harrisonburg, Va. from 1992-98 as the weekend sports anchor and sports reporter.
Bailey has been the WNCT-9 sports director and anchor for the past 39 years. His sportscasting career began in his hometown of Chesapeake, Va., where he broadcast high school football and basketball games for local radio and cable television. He graduated from Indian River High School and then Old Dominion University in 1984.
Gullickson has been the WITN sports director for just over two years. He was previously the WABI TV5 sports director in Bangor, Maine for two years. He worked for WABI for 5 1/2 years as a sports anchor and reporter. He previously worked in his home state of Minnesota, first at KEYC in North Mankato and then at KQDS Fox 21 in Duluth.
Hanks, who has covered prep football throughout the state since 1992, is the host of “The Bryan Hanks Show,” which airs Monday through Friday from 7-9 a.m. at 960-AM in Kinston and 960TheBull.com. The show re-airs at 3 p.m., Monday-Friday on 252ESPN.com and 107.5-FM in Greenville and New Bern. Archived shows can also be listened to at Soundcloud.com/Hanks252. A Wilkes County native and UNC Charlotte grad, he previously served as sports editor (2002-2008), news editor (2008-2012) and editor (2012-2016) at the Kinston Free Press. He was formerly the public address announcer for the Down East Wood Ducks and has served in the same capacity for the Kinston boys basketball team since 2009.
Leary, a senior at Richlands High School, is the owner and producer of IKnowJack Sports and a staff member for NCPreps.Rivals and the Hoopstate Network. He will serve as the social media director for the John Wall Holiday Invitational again this year.
East Carteret at White Oak
J.J. Smith White Oak
Zack Nally White Oak
Maceo Donald White Oak
Brian North White Oak
Brian Bailey White Oak
Eric Gullickson East Carteret
Bryan Hanks White Oak
Jack Leary White Oak
Washington at Croatan
J.J. Smith Croatan
Zack Nally Croatan
Maceo Donald Croatan
Brian North Washington
Brian Bailey Washington
Eric Gullickson Washington
Bryan Hanks Washington
Jack Leary Croatan
Swansboro at James Kenan
J.J. Smith James Kenan
Zack Nally James Kenan
Maceo Donald James Kenan
Brian North James Kenan
Brian Bailey James Kenan
Eric Gullickson James Kenan
Bryan Hanks James Kenan
Jack Leary James Kenan
Havelock at Wallace-Rose Hill
J.J. Smith Wallace-Rose Hill
Zack Nally Wallace-Rose Hill
Maceo Donald Wallace-Rose Hill
Brian North Haveock
Brian Bailey Havelock
Eric Gullickson Havelock
Bryan Hanks Wallace-Rose Hill
Jack Leary Wallace-Rose Hill
Willow Spring at New Bern
J.J. Smith New Bern
Zack Nally New Bern
Maceo Donald New Bern
Brian North New Bern
Brian Bailey New Bern
Eric Gullickson New Bern
Bryan Hanks New Bern
Jack Leary New Bern
Jacksonville at SW Onslow
J.J. Smith Jacksonville
Zack Nally Jacksonville
Maceo Donald Jacksonville
Brian North Jacksonville
Brian Bailey Jacksonville
Eric Gullickson Jacksonville
Bryan Hanks Jacksonville
Jack Leary Jacksonville
NS-Jacksonville at Clinton
J.J. Smith Clinton
Zack Nally Clinton
Maceo Donald NS-Jacksonville
Brian North Clinton
Brian Bailey Clinton
Eric Gullickson NS-Jacksonville
Bryan Hanks Clinton
Jack Leary Clinton
Dixon at East Duplin
J.J. Smith East Duplin
Zack Nally East Duplin
Maceo Donald East Duplin
Brian North East Duplin
Brian Bailey East Duplin
Eric Gullickson East Duplin
Bryan Hanks East Duplin
Jack Leary East Duplin
Pamlico at West Craven
J.J. Smith West Craven
Zack Nally West Craven
Maceo Donald West Craven
Brian North West Craven
Brian Bailey West Craven
Eric Gullickson West Craven
Bryan Hanks West Craven
Jack Leary West Craven
South Brunswick at Richlands
J.J. Smith Richlands
Zack Nally Richlands
Maceo Donald Richlands
Brian North Richlands
Brian Bailey Richlands
Eric Gullickson Richlands
Bryan Hanks South Brunswick
Jack Leary Richlands
North Lenoir at Greene Central
J.J. Smith Greene Central
Zack Nally Greene Central
Maceo Donald Greene Central
Brian North North Lenoir
Brian Bailey Greene Central
Eric Gullickson Greene Central
Bryan Hanks Greene Central
Jack Leary Greene Central
Kinston at South Central
J.J. Smith Kinston
Zack Nally Kinston
Maceo Donald South Central
Brian North South Central
Brian Bailey Kinston
Eric Gullickson South Central
Bryan Hanks Kinston
Jack Leary Kinston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.