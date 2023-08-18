MOREHEAD CITY — The News-Times Football Pick ’em Panel returns this fall.

Sports reporters J.J. Smith, Zack Nally and Maceo Donald welcome five guest pickers to the season-long competition that starts with high school games before adding college and NFL in the coming weeks.

Guests include TV sports anchors Brian North of WCTI-12, Brian Bailey of WNCT-9 and Eric Gullickson of WITN-7, Bryan Hanks of the “Bryan Hanks Show” and Jack Leary of IKnowJack Sports.

North has been the WCTI NewsChannel 12 sports director and anchor for much of the past 24 years. He has been the FOX Eastern Carolina News (WFXI-8) anchor at 10 p.m. since 2008 and the WCTI NewsChannel 12 news anchor at 5:30 p.m. since 2012. A Hartford, N.Y. native, he went on to James Madison University where he graduated in 1992. North’s first job in television was at WHSV in Harrisonburg, Va. from 1992-98 as the weekend sports anchor and sports reporter.

Bailey has been the WNCT-9 sports director and anchor for the past 39 years. His sportscasting career began in his hometown of Chesapeake, Va., where he broadcast high school football and basketball games for local radio and cable television. He graduated from Indian River High School and then Old Dominion University in 1984.

Gullickson has been the WITN sports director for just over two years. He was previously the WABI TV5 sports director in Bangor, Maine for two years. He worked for WABI for 5 1/2 years as a sports anchor and reporter. He previously worked in his home state of Minnesota, first at KEYC in North Mankato and then at KQDS Fox 21 in Duluth.

Hanks, who has covered prep football throughout the state since 1992, is the host of “The Bryan Hanks Show,” which airs Monday through Friday from 7-9 a.m. at 960-AM in Kinston and 960TheBull.com. The show re-airs at 3 p.m., Monday-Friday on 252ESPN.com and 107.5-FM in Greenville and New Bern. Archived shows can also be listened to at Soundcloud.com/Hanks252. A Wilkes County native and UNC Charlotte grad, he previously served as sports editor (2002-2008), news editor (2008-2012) and editor (2012-2016) at the Kinston Free Press. He was formerly the public address announcer for the Down East Wood Ducks and has served in the same capacity for the Kinston boys basketball team since 2009.

Leary, a senior at Richlands High School, is the owner and producer of IKnowJack Sports and a staff member for NCPreps.Rivals and the Hoopstate Network. He will serve as the social media director for the John Wall Holiday Invitational again this year.

East Carteret at White Oak

J.J. Smith White Oak

Zack Nally White Oak

Maceo Donald White Oak

Brian North White Oak

Brian Bailey White Oak

Eric Gullickson East Carteret

Bryan Hanks White Oak

Jack Leary White Oak

Washington at Croatan

J.J. Smith Croatan

Zack Nally Croatan

Maceo Donald Croatan

Brian North Washington

Brian Bailey Washington

Eric Gullickson Washington

Bryan Hanks Washington

Jack Leary Croatan

Swansboro at James Kenan

J.J. Smith James Kenan

Zack Nally James Kenan

Maceo Donald James Kenan

Brian North James Kenan

Brian Bailey James Kenan

Eric Gullickson James Kenan

Bryan Hanks James Kenan

Jack Leary James Kenan

Havelock at Wallace-Rose Hill

J.J. Smith Wallace-Rose Hill

Zack Nally Wallace-Rose Hill

Maceo Donald Wallace-Rose Hill

Brian North Haveock

Brian Bailey Havelock

Eric Gullickson Havelock

Bryan Hanks Wallace-Rose Hill

Jack Leary Wallace-Rose Hill

Willow Spring at New Bern

J.J. Smith New Bern

Zack Nally New Bern

Maceo Donald New Bern

Brian North New Bern

Brian Bailey New Bern

Eric Gullickson New Bern

Bryan Hanks New Bern

Jack Leary New Bern

Jacksonville at SW Onslow

J.J. Smith Jacksonville

Zack Nally Jacksonville

Maceo Donald Jacksonville

Brian North Jacksonville

Brian Bailey Jacksonville

Eric Gullickson Jacksonville

Bryan Hanks Jacksonville

Jack Leary Jacksonville

NS-Jacksonville at Clinton

J.J. Smith Clinton

Zack Nally Clinton

Maceo Donald NS-Jacksonville

Brian North Clinton

Brian Bailey Clinton

Eric Gullickson NS-Jacksonville

Bryan Hanks Clinton

Jack Leary Clinton

Dixon at East Duplin

J.J. Smith East Duplin

Zack Nally East Duplin

Maceo Donald East Duplin

Brian North   East Duplin

Brian Bailey East Duplin

Eric Gullickson East Duplin

Bryan Hanks East Duplin

Jack Leary East Duplin

Pamlico at West Craven

J.J. Smith West Craven

Zack Nally West Craven

Maceo Donald West Craven

Brian North    West Craven

Brian Bailey West Craven

Eric Gullickson West Craven

Bryan Hanks West Craven

Jack Leary West Craven

South Brunswick at Richlands

J.J. Smith Richlands

Zack Nally Richlands

Maceo Donald Richlands

Brian North Richlands

Brian Bailey Richlands

Eric Gullickson Richlands

Bryan Hanks South Brunswick

Jack Leary Richlands

North Lenoir at Greene Central

J.J. Smith Greene Central

Zack Nally Greene Central

Maceo Donald Greene Central

Brian North North Lenoir

Brian Bailey Greene Central

Eric Gullickson Greene Central

Bryan Hanks Greene Central

Jack Leary Greene Central

Kinston at South Central

J.J. Smith Kinston

Zack Nally Kinston

Maceo Donald South Central

Brian North South Central

Brian Bailey Kinston

Eric Gullickson South Central

Bryan Hanks Kinston

Jack Leary Kinston

