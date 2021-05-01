SWANSBORO — A 2-1 loss at Swansboro on Thursday brought a close to the West Carteret girls soccer team’s season.
It also snapped a three-game win streak for the Patriots (5-5), who finished .500 in their 3A Coastal Conference-exclusive schedule after a rocky 2-4 start.
The truncated season, plus an inadequate amount of time for preparation had a young Patriots squad climbing uphill from the start.
“Had this been a regular season and had a nonconference schedule to prepare and work out some of the issues,” West coach Matthew Graham said, “we would have had a much different conference play. You compare the play we’ve had at the end of this season to the way we played at the beginning, it’s night and day.”
With so few playoff spots available, West’s fourth-place finish in the Coastal won’t be enough to squeeze in. It’s the first time since 2013 that the Patriots have missed the postseason.
Swansboro (8-2-2), on the other hand, is hoping for a wild card spot after finishing second behind Jacksonville with a 7-2-1 record. After the boys team finished second in March and didn’t make it in, head coach Doug Kidd is hoping for some more luck.
“I’m hoping High School OT is right. They usually are,” he said. “I think we had a good enough year to get in, especially fighting through the injuries and the (COVID-19) contact tracings.”
The Pirates got on the board first with two goals before the 20-minute mark of the first half. Those came from Reagan Baiotto and Kimmie Ross, the Bucs’ two leading scorers this season.
Swansboro’s offense was more effective in the first half when it had the 16-20 mph wind at its back. West had the advantage in the second half.
“I thought the wind was definitely a factor tonight,” Kidd said. “I knew it would be based on the forecast. The field is really hard, too, so the ball is bouncing all over the place. Thankfully, we got two early goals, and that was enough to swing it.”
Sydney Roberson made it a one-goal game in the 73rd minute with a score off Hayden Pittman’s corner kick. The goal ignited the Patriot fan section, but it also amped up the Pirates’ forwards.
Swansboro proceeded to take five on-frame shots, testing West freshman keeper Chloe Dunn at every corner. The first-year goalie made stretched-out dives, used her hands to deflect and even got a bit of luck when a deflection ricocheted off the goal post.
“She can stand on her head when she needs to,” Graham said. “She’s going to get more reps, she’s going to get bigger and stronger as she matures. I think she’s going to put in a really solid four years for us.”
