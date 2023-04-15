You know which county sport doesn’t get enough credit? Baseball.
Over the last 10 years, 2020 notwithstanding, the three high schools have been consistently excellent and stand among the very best among other schools in neighboring counties.
Out of the 18 prep programs in Onslow, Jones, Craven, Pamlico, Hyde and Carteret counties, two rank among the top three overall and three among the top six.
Additionally, West, East and Croatan have combined for a whopping 13 conference championships in that span, compared to just 10 total from the other 15 programs.
Here is the list of all 18 teams, ranked from best to worst in overall win percentage over the last 10 full seasons leading into this spring:
West Craven (.671), West Carteret (.643), Croatan (.627), Jacksonville (.616), New Bern (.600), East Carteret (.588), Swansboro (.571), Dixon (.480), Pamlico (.422), Southwest (.422), Jones Senior (.385), Havelock (.382), Mattamuskeet (.375), Richlands (.363), White Oak (.242), Lejeune (.207) and Northside (.161).
All of the non-Carteret teams have had at least two consecutive losing seasons, and only West Craven hasn’t had consecutive losing seasons on two or more occasions.
Meanwhile, West and Croatan haven’t had back-to-back losing seasons once in the last 10 full seasons, while East has had it happen just one time – 2017 and 2018 – and that followed a run of four straight conference titles.
Oh, and on the subject of conference championships, East has won five in the last 10 seasons while Croatan and West have won four apiece.
Only five other programs in that group of 18 have won any conference championships, and just three have won multiple titles in the same time frame. West Craven has won four, Jacksonville and Mattamuskeet have won two apiece, and Dixon and New Bern have won one each.
Every team in the group of 18 has averaged third or worst in their conference over 10 seasons except for four – West Carteret, East Carteret, Croatan and West Craven.
All four of those teams have averaged a second-place finish in their league over the last decade.
No county team has won more games in the last 10 years than the Patriots, who had a combined 146-81 record coming into this season. The program is riding a streak of four straight 3A Coastal Conference titles and looks poised to win a fifth this spring.
Last season, West reached the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs for the first time ever. It also had the most wins in the last decade in 2022 with 19, while 2021 saw the program’s best overall win percentage at .917 from an 11-1 record in a coronavirus pandemic-shortened season.
Croatan has had fewer wins than West in the last 10 years, but it has also had fewer losses with a 133-79 combined record. It won conference titles in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 in 2021 and 2018, and in the 2A East Central in 2016 and 2015.
The Cougars reached the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs in 2015, the same season in which they racked up the most wins in the last decade at 18-3 (.857).
East has the third-best overall record of the three teams over the last 10 years at 124-87, but it has the most conference championships with five.
The Mariners won a title in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference in 2019 and four straight in the 1A Coastal Plains between 2013-2016.
The last season of that run saw the Mariners reach the 1A east regional finals and finish 18-9 overall. The program’s best win percentage, however, came in 2014 and 2019 with matching 16-7 (.696) records.
County baseball fans should count themselves lucky. It’s one thing to have a few good seasons, but it’s another thing entirely to sustain a level of success that outpaces area programs at this rate.
If the last decade is any indication for what to expect, West fans can expect a winning season 80 percent of the time while East and Croatan fans can expect it 70 percent of the time.
Mariner fans can expect to see a conference championship 50 percent of the time, while Patriot and Cougar fans can look for it 40 percent of the time.
Those kinds of numbers make it a lot of fun to root for county baseball, no matter which team you’re supporting.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.