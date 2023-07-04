BEAUFORT — There’s a youth invasion happening at East Carteret’s summer football workouts.
The team is meeting three times a week, averaging 36 high schoolers per day. Of that group, half are freshmen.
“Love to see these young guys out here,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “We’ve been meeting three times a week, and we’re keeping everyone together, from the freshmen all the way to the seniors. We want them to see the speed they’ll have to compete against.”
The Mariners are four weeks into a six-week summer regimen, building on a surge in numbers that could see the program field close to 60 when the season officially starts on Monday, July 31.
“I’ve had to buy new helmets and shoulder pads, something I haven’t had to do since I got here,” Frazier said. “It looks like we’re going to have a jayvee and varsity squad.”
Frazier took his team to an Fellowship of Christian Athletes team camp at University of Mount Olive in June, looking to build the squad’s chemistry and team bond as spring football turned into summer workouts.
The team competed in 7-on-7 scrimmages with Swansboro and Southwest Onslow, among other teams from the eastern part of the state.
“I think it was good for us,” Frazier said. “It was good for our kids to see the potential they have and see where we need to get better. They saw the level we have to reach there.”
Frazier hopes to have his players compete in other 7-on-7 scrimmages, and in July, the team will hold a mini-camp in the final week leading up to the start of the season.
The biggest challenge, as it is every summer, is filling a full deck of players during practice with so many other commitments on the table.
“We’ve had about 15-17 guys missing during workouts because of other things they have going on,” Frazier said. “We have guys at Governor’s School, Eagle Scouts in New Mexico, guys who are pursuing their other goals. I can’t tell them not to do that. I told them football will be here when you get back.”
For the guys who are at practice, the focus this summer is understanding how individual goals and motivations converge to a team focus. It’s a new perspective for Frazier who grew up in a strictly “team-first” era, but he’s already seeing results from the strategy.
“It has been a powerful tool, getting them to focus on themselves as individuals and understand what their goals are,” Frazier said. “It helps them understand their role on the team or helps them create one. We show them that being at practice and working hard will help them reach those goals and ultimately help the team.”
