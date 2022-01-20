BEAUFORT — The East Carteret home basketball schedule was wiped out this week after the boys team entered the COVID-19 protocols.
The Mariners were originally slated to host Pamlico on Tuesday and Jones Senior on Thursday.
East will now host Jones Senior on Monday and welcome Pamlico on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The boys junior varsity games are set for 4:30 p.m., followed by girls varsity at 6 p.m. and the boys varsity at 7:30 p.m.
