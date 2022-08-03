MOREHEAD CITY — For the county softball players who represented America’s Team in Italy this summer, the waiting was almost certainly the hardest part.
West Carteret jayvee softball coach Jessica Ball had the idea of taking a group of county players overseas for a cultural and athletic exploration in the fall of 2019. The trip was always slated for 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that trip to the Down Under Games in Australia until this summer.
Then, when Australia’s international travelers protocol still looked shaky in January, Ball asked her players if they wanted to pivot to Italy. That decision was met with unanimous approval.
“It was a pretty easy sell,” Ball said. “They had the times of their lives, and it was awesome to see. I think it’s very important for these kids to see other parts of the world and know that there are different things out there than you’re used to. And when you can experience those things, it helps shape your character.”
The team traveled the country last month, arriving back home over the weekend after 10 days of exploration, sightseeing and softball.
The squad was made up of West’s Kiersten Margoupis, Hydee Kugler, Anna Keith Sullivan, Skylar Juarez, Abree Young and Brinn Hardt, and East Carteret’s Anna Gillikin, Ashlyn Guthrie, Elli Parrish and Stella Bradford. Ball’s husband and assistant coach, Mike, also traveled with the team.
Most of the players – Kugler, Sullivan, Juarez, Young, Gillikin, Guthrie, Parrish and Bradford – were all apart of the team that was slated to travel last summer. The team also gained two new players in incoming West freshman Hardt, who will live with her family in Guam for the next two years before returning to Morehead City, and Mount Marty University of South Dakota sophomore Kaitlyn Roberts-Roe.
East and West combined to finish the 2022 season with a 36-13 record and Kugler, Gillikin and Guthrie were all three N.C. Softball Coaches Association All-State selections, so the traveling team brought with it plenty of talent.
When the girls arrived in Rome, some of whom had never flown before, they found that softball facilities are different around the world.
“The competition and the facilities got progressively better as the trip went on,” Ball said.
“We have some really nice fields here, but our first field there was a tiny patch of dirt for the pitching lane and cones to represent the fence. Our outfield also butted up against the baseball field, and it was so close, our outfield ran into their infield.”
The team played six games in total, three doubleheaders across three cities. Up next was a trip to Florence and then, finally, Milan.
“The fields in Florence, they were much nicer, and our last games were in Milan, which is considered softball heaven in Italy,” Ball said. “The team we played wins the championship in their region every year, and the facilities were great.”
The fields and facilities weren’t the only major difference either. The county team was made up of girls ages 15-20, but the teams they were competing against featured players ranging from 14-35, most of whom were from international locales playing under professional contracts.
“It was wild,” Ball said. “It was a lot different from what we were used to. We were playing grown women. I was a little bummed that no one told me I couldn’t suit up when we started this whole thing.”
Ball, 31, praised her players for handling the fast-paced, physically-exhausting schedule that saw them rotating between long sightseeing tours in the morning and playing in the evening.
“I was so proud and impressed with how they handled everything,” Ball said. “They never complained, they were just so grateful for the experience. From the moment we opened our eyes until bed, our days were crammed with things to do.”
“They would walk five miles in the morning in record-breaking European heat, they’re hot and they’re tired, and then it would be time to go suit up and play.”
Apart from the heat, there was the time difference to consider. Italy is six hours ahead of the eastern U.S., so when the team left New York in the late afternoon and arrived in Italy at 7 a.m., it had to push through the potential jet lag.
“We kind of just bypassed the entire night and went straight into a full day of exploration,” Ball said. “Everybody was pretty beat, but we had a ‘no-nap’ rule, so everyone pushed through.”
Ball admitted there was a point during the almost three-year waiting period for the trip where she wondered if it would happen at all. She said her and the team were “crushed” when it was postponed in 2021. The coach and players had worked for over a year at that point to secure the funds needed for the trip, holding all-you-can eat events at Snapper’s, a silent auction and dinner at Promise Land Market and a cornhole tournament at Jack’s Waterfront Bar.
“We had some really supportive people and businesses help us out along the way,” Ball said.
“We came really close to fully funding the entire trip for every girl on the team.”
