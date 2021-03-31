OCEAN — The Croatan football team won its third straight game by shutout Saturday night, beating Richlands 54-0 on homecoming.
The Cougars (4-1 overall) are 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference thanks to a four-game winning streak and absolutely rolling with a combined 137-0 advantage over their last three opponents.
“That was a dominating win for us,” coach Andrew Gurleys said. “With the delay, sometimes it can be tough, because the routine is changed, and you wonder how the kids will respond, but they responded and came out and set the tone early.”
A 6:30 p.m. kickoff was delayed for an hour due to nearby lightning. The fireworks continued once the game finally started with homecoming king Colton Sullivan taking the first play from scrimmage 69 yards down the left sideline.
“In the past, I would go on defense if we won the (coin) toss and set the tone there,” Gurley said. “But with this team, I want the ball. In moments like that, the guys make me look like I know what I’m doing.”
The game was played on Saturday because Richlands has to play two games a week to get its full schedule in after quarantining earlier in the season after exposure to the coronavirus. The Wildcats played the previous Tuesday, and four days are required in between games.
Richlands is 2-2 on the season following a 2-0 start. The Onslow County squad has struggled to hold on to the ball in the past two games, including a 25-13 setback to East Carteret, having fumbled four times in each contest.
“Our defense put our offense in great positions with turnovers,” Gurley said. “We punched it in, and that is key, to get points off turnovers. That is always big.”
Defensive end Ryan Bellamy forced a fumble on the Wildcats’ first possession, and his team needed just 14 yards to face first-and-goal at the 7-yard line. They couldn’t capitalize, however, the drive inadvertently ended in points when Richlands took over at the 1-yard line and fumbled in the end zone, resulting in a safety.
Croatan got the ball at midfield on the ensuing kickoff and went 59 yards with Dustin Hayden running it in from 11 yards out, and after Aidan Kimbrell’s PAT kick, it was 16-0 with four minutes still remaining in the opening quarter.
Hayden added a 2-yard TD on his team’s next drive, and the rout was on at 23-0 with 8:06 showing on the second quarter clock.
Sullivan, who went for 86 yards on just five carries, added a 30-yard scoring run to make it 30-0 at halftime.
J.J. Pritchett posted a 40-yard touchdown, and Brayden Stephens contributed to the blowout with a 74-yard scoring scamper. Stephens led the way on the ground with 106 yards on eight carries.
The Cougars ran for 340 yards on 39 carries with six runners tallying at least 25 yards.
“Our offense can be the kind to go 80 yards and eat seven minutes off the clock in 15 plays, or we have the firepower to score on one play,” Gurley said.
It’s hard to pick which side is playing better this season as the defense has held each of the three opponents during the shutout streak to less than 100 total yards.
“The defense is clicking,” Gurley said. “We have a lot of guys that go both ways, so it’s cool when both sides are clicking. Our defensive line has been playing really well. They have really answered the call the last few weeks. Every week, they guys are buying in. It’s fun to watch, I will tell you that.”
Connor McLeod led the team with seven tackles, followed by Stephens with five and Sam Hoy four. Matthew Felipe had 2.5 tackles for loss.
Croatan wrapped up the 2A part of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference schedule with the win and will now take on the 1A side with back-to-back games against Pender (1-3) and East Carteret (3-1).
Pender started the season with a 51-6 loss to East Carteret and followed with a 42-6 defeat to Southwest Onslow and a 19-0 setback to Richlands before beating Trask 16-8.
“They’re improving,” Gurley said. “You see it on film each week. You may not see it so much in the scores, but they look sharper on offense, and they have some athletes. Plus, that is a long bus ride, so we won’t take it for granted.”
