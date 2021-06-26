MOUNT OLIVE — A pair of former county student-athletes finished their Mount Olive baseball careers in fine fashion this season.
Outfielders Joe Mason (West Carteret) and Gunner Tolston (Croatan) were each named to the Conference Carolinas All-Conference team for the third consecutive season as they helped the Trojans capture their 16th league championship.
Mason started the 33 games he appeared in, ranking first on the team in slugging (.584) and stolen bases (nine), second in average (.336) and on-base percentage (.452), third in home runs (seven), fifth in runs (42), sixth in doubles (10) and eighth in RBIs (30).
Tolston started all 49 of Mount Olive’s games, ranking first on the team in home runs (10), second in doubles (14) and stolen bases (six), tied for second in RBIs (42), third in runs (45) and fourth in slugging (.525).
The Trojans won the Conference Carolinas regular season title with a 27-5 mark.
They finished 11th in the NCAA Division II rankings with a 37-12 record after falling 11-5 to Wingate in the final elimination round of the 2021 Southeast Regional.
Wingate (38-13) beat Columbus State 4-2 in the next round to capture its first Southeast Regional and clinch its first berth in the Division II College World Series. The Bulldogs then won the national championship with a 5-3 win over Central Missouri.
Mason started his college baseball career at Wingate.
He was a sensation in his freshman season, ranking first on the team in triples (two) and slugging (.552), second in doubles (11) and home runs (eight) and third in average (.313), RBIs (29) and on-base percentage (.376).
He transferred to Pitt Community College and made his mark in Greenville as well, earning the Region X Player of the Year. He led the Bulldogs in average (.465), home runs (12), RBIs (50), triples (six), on-base percentage (.520) and slugging (.898).
He led the conference in average, triples and slugging, was fifth in RBIs and on-base percentage and had the fourth-most home runs.
Mason was fourth in NJCAA Division II in slugging and ninth in average.
He helped lead Pitt to a Region X regular season championship with a 20-2 league mark. The Bulldogs finished the season 30-11 after suffering a 10-1 loss to Catawba Valley in a Region X Tournament elimination game. They were No. 13 in the NJCAA Division II rankings at the time.
Mason then joined the Morehead City Marlins collegiate wood-bat team and continued to shine, becoming a Coastal Plain League All-Star, ranking first on the team in doubles (10), tied for first in home runs (four), second in RBIs (23) and slugging (.433), tied for second in runs (29) and fourth in average (.260) and on-base percentage (.374).
He helped lead the Marlins to their first-ever CPL championship with a 38-14 record. Morehead City had never advanced past the second round of the Petitt Cup Playoffs.
Mason made the Conference Carolinas All-Conference team as a junior and senior at Mount Olive, and returned after his senior year was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic with an extra year of eligibility and again earned all-league honors.
He earned the school’s Trojan Globes Award for Male Outstanding Student-Athlete last year.
As a junior, he was named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-Region and Division II National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletic All-Southeast Region.
Mason was also Conference Carolinas All-Academic while making the Conference Carolinas Fall Presidential Honor Roll as a junior.
In his senior season at West Carteret, he put up eye-popping numbers, ranking first in the state in on-base percentage (.741) second in average (.656), third in slugging (.1.156) and tied for sixth in runs (40). He had five home runs, five triples, seven doubles, 17 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 22 games.
Tolston followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Tanner, in playing sports at Mount Olive after a standout two-sport career at Croatan.
He was named the 2A East Central Conference Player of the Year as a senior after hitting .448 with three home runs, four doubles, 19 RBIs and 25 runs. He was no slouch on the mound either, going 8-0 with a 2.72 ERA. Tolston had 77 strikeouts compared to 35 walks in 39 2/3 innings and held opponents to a .201 average.
He helped the Cougars win back-to-back conference championships and helped the squad take trips to the third and fourth rounds of the playoffs in his junior and senior seasons.
In addition to playing baseball, Tolston also dabbled in soccer, where he helped the Cougars finish 15-7-2 and reach the third round of the 2A state playoffs as a senior. As a team captain and midfielder, Tolston contributed seven goals and an assist to rank fifth on the team with 15 points.
He signed with Mount Olive in 2016, and with two redshirt seasons and an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, has spent the past six years at the school, including the last two as a graduate student.
He has shined both on the field and in the classroom.
In addition to making the Conference Carolinas All-Conference team in the two previous seasons, he was named to the Conference Carolinas Fall Presidential Honor Roll and Spring Presidential Honor Roll each year. He also received the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award in each of the last two years.
In 2019, Tolston was named to the Conference Carolinas All-Academic Team.
