We who fish all aspire to be good anglers, and we should also aspire to be better anglers. If you are not moving forward, you probably are slipping backward.
So how do you get better? How do you catch more fish? How do you catch nicer, better and maybe citation fish? First of all, the obvious, do more fishing! The more you fish, the better you get. Time on the water pays off, whether offshore, nearshore, inshore, on the pier or beach, time pays off. Sometimes you don’t even need to fish, but be the observer. Look for patterns, tidal rips, structure, current patterns, feeding behavior. Where does the bait stack up. What are the tidal tendencies of predators and prey. Be mindful of water temperature and weather patterns, seasonal variations. Maybe even keep a log.
Next, learn from others. Go out with one of our great fishing guides, ask questions, be observant to the details, techniques, baits, and such. Learning from others can also include joining one of our many local fishing clubs. The members are great in sharing their knowledge, as are the invited guest speakers who address the clubs. I have given many talks to clubs like the Saltwater Light Tackle Fishing Club or The Onslow Bay Fishing club over the years. In the offseason, we are also blessed with any number of fishing seminar programs, like the Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium Get Hooked Program, The Fisherman’s Post Seminar Series and the Saltwater Sportsman’s National Seminar Series. Personally, aside from my scientific and cooking magazines, I also subscribe to several fishing magazines, including The Fisherman, Carolina Sportsman and Salt Water Sportsman.
Then there are books! Yah, I know we can Google everything these days, but sometimes sitting down with a good how-to book cay be rewarding and take you places you never thought of. And anyway, books aren’t dead yet. Have you seen the recent emergence of community “mini-library” book boxes appearing at unexpected venues? And I also have a Kindle!
I also have an extensive library of fishing books. My library consists of several categories of books, including science-based books based on what we know scientifically about fishes, their world and behavior. What do fish see? Do they see color? What do colors look like under water? How they respond to a variety of environmental factors, including the weather, like coastal storms. What are their temperature sensitivities, and so much more.
Next, I have historical books to get a perspective of fish and fishing over time. The biggest category of course is how-to books highlighting species, location like surf or pier fishing, techniques like proper use of particular artificial baits or proper knot tying, which we should all take seriously. When did you lose a fish because your knot failed? I even have an encyclopedia of fishing, seafood cookbooks and how you should read a beach? And finally, I stack books of fiction and even a few memoirs which give you a personal feeling of the angler.
Next week, I’ll discuss a number of books that you might consider for your fishing library.
With the surf temperature now at a toasty 84 degrees and the sound in the mid- to upper-80s, we are already in the dog days of summer! What is the origin? In the summer, Sirius, the “Dog Star” rises and sets with the sun. In late July. the Dog Star is actually in conjunction (lined up) with the Sun. It was believed that because of this alignment the heat from Sirius was added to that of the Sun, creating a period of hot, sultry weather.
The Romans named this period of 20 days before and after this conjunction “dog days” after the Dog Star. Did you know that the Romans were so “Sirius” about the Dog Days that they sacrificed a brown dog at the beginning of the dog days to appease the rage of Sirius?
These days, no sacrifices are tolerated or even considered, so instead, we need to modify our fishing habits to accommodate the heat and hot water. The easiest way is to fish early and late in the day and in the dark and in the shadows and in the deep!
So, how’s the local pier fishing going?
Water is a bit warm, so fishing has been a bit slow, so again, think early and late in the day and nighttime fishing for these dog days of summer.
Oceanana Pier reports a slow week with scattered bottom fare, few Spanish and blues and smallish speckled trout.
Bogue Inlet Pier, again reports slow all last week, especially for bottom fishing. Spanish and blues are scattered, along with puffers, summer spots and flounder. Just wait until the mid-September season for flounder opens (9-15-23 to 9-29-23)! Big news is the nice specks on live mud minnows or finger mullet. One angler lost something Monday morning in “kingland” off the pier. The king mackerel ripped off 600 yards of line, broke one side of the solid strand wire and hook off and bent out the remainder before saying goodbye. There are still, plenty of sharks out there. I saw one sniffing the baits.
Seaview Pier reports plenty of kings, one 26 pounds, and a few losses, along with some tarpon hookups, specks to 6.5 pounds day and night, a few Spanish to 4 pounds and a 6.4-pound sheepshead on barnacles. Why barnacles? The puffers were destroying the fiddlers.
Surf City Pier reports blues, trout, a few mullet, smallish summer spots, sheepshead, mullet at night and some pompano.
Jolly Roger Pier reports blues and Spanish at early evening, bottom fish, some reds to 32 inches and a lost tarpon.
The local surf remains slow with occasional blues and Spanish throwing metals, some summer spots and sea mullet.
The best surf catch of the week was a 22-pound king caught by Jim Burch on a bucktail. I have had king hits and hookups on my Kastmaster but never came close to landing one.
Speaking of local surf stuff, there are good numbers of sand fleas along the surf, but they seem to appear and then vanish unpredictably. The best places have been the 3rd Street access in Emerald Isle and around Bogue Inlet Pier.
Places to try … Cape Lookout has had some good action recently with chopper blues busting bait, and if you remember I said think deep, the Morehead City Port area and turning basin are still the place to go for gray trout, sheepshead, black drum, and of course, flounder.
Also, there are the nearshore reefs, and don’t forget AR-330, where last month new additions have been added to the growing reef debris, and also check out AR-345 out of Bogue Inlet. There is good Spanish and bluefish action in 25 to 30 feet of water just off the beach.
If you can handle the heat during the day and bugs at night, the Neuse/Pamlico old drum action is in full swing. Soaking natural baits on Owen Lupton rigs and popping corks are both good options.
In the Morehead City marshes, the sunrise topwater bite for speckled trout is still on. Just get there early.
Nearshore fishing has been very good and a real mixed bag, that is from 5 to 15 miles out of Bogue Inlet. Think kings, mahi, cobia, and even a monster 17.34-pound albie was caught, along with the ubiquitous reef donkeys. Bottom fishing for sea bass has also been productive.
By the way, the brief two-day American red snapper season, Friday and Saturday July 14-15, has already come and gone, but despite the nasty southwest winds that you anglers had to contend with, the fishing was good with a number of one-fish limits registered, along with some nice groupers.
