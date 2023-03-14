WILSON — The Croatan girls soccer team lost a 3-0 match against Hickory on Friday at The Brittany Willis Memorial Scholarship Soccer Showcase in Wilson.
The Cougars (1-3) only trailed 1-0 at halftime before giving up two more goals in the second half to the Red Tornadoes.
Hickory got a goal apiece from Jayden Fralick, Mia Zulueta and Litzy Hernandez. Croatan keeper Lily Richards finished with one save in the match.
Hickory (2-1-1) is the latest opponent on Croatan’s tough nonconference schedule that has included losses Hoggard (3-0) and Fike (4-1-1). The team’s only win so far was 2-0 over Coastal Christian (1-3).
Croatan also hosted Laney (4-1-1) on Tuesday. It will take a week off and travel to Dixon on Tuesday, March 21, for the start of its 3A Coastal Conference schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.