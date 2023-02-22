GREENSBORO — Two county wrestlers made the podium at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A State Championships on Saturday.
West Carteret’s Dylan Shirley finished fourth at 132 pounds and Joshua Knipe fifth at 195.
A total of seven grapplers from Croatan, East Carteret and West competed in the tournament held at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Shirley, who finished his season with a 45-11 record, was the only one to win his first two matches on Thursday. He won by a 6-4 decision over Shawn Bass (45-10) of Dudley in the first round and won by an 11-10 decision over Douglas Byrd’s Cristian Rothrock (24-3) in the second.
He got knocked out of the winner’s bracket with a 15-0 loss by technical fall in 5:08 to Charlie Sly (53-2) of Stuart Cramer, but he bounced back with a 6-1 sudden victory over Barrett Klutey (49-8) of Fike.
In the third-place match, Shirley lost by 5-2 decision to Kevin Obrein (44-4) of West Rowan.
Knipe (60-2) had to win two straight matches to reach the consolation semifinals after he was knocked out of the winners’ bracket by a 4-0 decision to Karin Sein (57-5) of Eastern Guilford, his first loss of the season.
First, he won by a 1-0 decision over Havelock’s Andrew Frazier (21-7) and then he won by a 5-4 decision over Pisgah’s Tytus Bridges (44-10). In the semifinals, he lost by a 5-3 sudden victory to Tayshaun Glover (53-3) of Dudley.
In the fifth-place match, Knipe won by a 6-0 decision over Hunter Miller (34-6) of West Rowan to land the weight division’s last spot on the podium.
West’s Skyler Oxford competed at 126 pounds, finishing 1-2 to move to 48-10 on the season. His win was a 3:28 pin over Jalen Williams (21-25) of Cedar Ridge.
Shirley qualified for the state competition after placing second in the 3A regional tournament. Knipe and Oxford both advanced to states as regional champions.
Croatan had three grapplers in the tournament, including Cameron Sanchez (30-9) at 106 pounds, Daschle Egan (27-16) at 126 and A.J. Pile (30-11) at 182.
Sanchez qualified for the tournament after winning a 3A regional title. Pile placed third in his division at regionals and Egan finished fourth.
Egan won his first state tournament match by a 5-4 decision over Malachi Cobb (42-14) of Eastern Guilford before losing his next two matches. Sanchez lost his first match but then defeated Charlie Price (34-8) of South Point by a 6-4 decision in the consolation bracket. He was eliminated in the second round. Pile lost both of his matches.
East’s Josiah Hynes (41-15) wrestled at 145 pounds. He lost both of his matches and qualified for the state tournament after finishing fourth in the 3A regional competition.
