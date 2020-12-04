The effects of COVID-19 on this sports season are many, but there’s one in particular I really appreciate.
With all of the uncertainty surrounding the start of the season and its longevity going into a period of heightened cases, I haven’t heard a whisper of heavy aspirations in my conversations with the sports operating right now or the ones still to play.
No coaches have talked about how they’re playing toward a state championship. No players have talked about being perfect or going undefeated. Even playoff wins are unexpected considering how small, and thus top-end talented, the field of teams will be in the postseason.
End-of-season accolades aren’t the concern right now – it’s just about playing the game.
After seven years on this job, I really appreciate that. I understand sports is about aiming to be the best. There’s a winner and a loser, and that’s OK. But I’m just not crazy about pretending state championships or even conference championships are on the horizon for any county teams.
Sure, once in a while, a really good team comes along and I don’t mind saying they’ve got state championship potential. Some teams have a chance at winning conference crowns. But this is Carteret County. State championships happen here one time in 50 or more chances, and league titles usually go to teams who everyone knew was a lock for one.
There are very few instances, at least in the last decade, in which a team has overcome low expectations to achieve something great. The teams surrounded by high expectations usually don’t acknowledge them either. The “all or nothing” vibe often comes from middle-of-the-pack or above-average teams.
I understand coaches have a job, and that job entails pushing their kids beyond their own personal expectations, but it all sounds like Charlie Brown teacher speak in my ear after too many years. Just one day, I’d love a coach to day, “The plan is to win more than we lose. We’ll see what happens from there.”
That’s what makes this year so special. No one is worried about all that other stuff in postseason. They just want to play. I’ve spoken with upwards of 30 coaches between Carteret and Onslow counties over the last month, and each one preaches the same message – “This year is about the kids.”
I love this message, and I hope it’s something that lingers after this season. I’m all for winning, but I’m also all for managing reasonable expectations in which the goal for both athlete and spectator is to enjoy a display of athleticism and competitiveness without all the fluff of grandiose goals.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
