Early Friday morning, a few mullet showed their tails in the Bogue Banks surf at Bogue Inlet Pier with a few hungry reds nipping at those very tails.
Then on a Saturday morning after a dark night of a continuing brisk, cool and dry northeast wind, we had a full blown “mullet blow” in the making.
What an awesome sight!
The small finger mullet and big striped mullet were flowing down our way, working the curl of the waves with the expertise of a world-class surfers and flowing expertly down our beaches east to west. Reports up and down the strand were of increased Spanish mackerel, flounder, bluefish, redfish, and yes, shark activity feasting on the abundance of bait. Up until now, it’s been a very disappointing surf fishing season. Yes, fall fishing season has been born overnight!
I know many out there relate to the mullet blow with the astronomical fall, but in fact, over the last more than two decades, according to my records, the calendar range for the first mullet blow has been as early as Aug. 24 and the latest Sept. 6 with this year’s breakout date being Sept. 4. The average date from 1999 to 2021 has been Aug, 29, so we are right on schedule again.
The northeast blow after the recent cold front was the trigger, the switch, but the stage has been set over the past month with the decreased number of daylight hours and the slipping of the sun’s angle to our south as we approach fall and winter. These are the main warnings to the fish that their fall and winter and spawning season is coming soon. Interestingly, one might think that water temperatures would play a major role. Although they may play some role at the timing of the first mullet escape from our backwater eaters, surf and sound water temperatures are still in the 80s and haven’t dropped very much since the summer peak.
This was the first mullet surge of the season, but there will be mullet in the surf throughout the fall with periodic peaks in activity. I have noted as many as six surges over the course of past fall seasons. Recreationally, these fish are mainly used as bait, but the mullet themselves also can provide good eats (so I’m told!). Some pickle or can the finger mullet like herring or sardines, and of course, the striped mullet is famed for its succulent roe, while the whole fish is often butterflied and grilled or smoked.
Commercially, the striped mullet have been harvested via a stop net fishery from the ocean beaches or by seine netters along the beach and in the backwaters. Stop nets are defined by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) as “a stationary net (not intended to gill fish) whose purpose is to impede the progress of schooling fish so that they can be harvested with a seine.” We have all seen the stop nets like a lazy “L” running out from and along the beaches each October and November, and the dories to set the seines and their red vintage tractors to haul in the fish-laden seines onto the beach. The rest of us use cast nets, assuming you’ve mastered throwing one.
This targeted fishery is authorized by the director of NCDMF by proclamation and usually extends from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30 each year. The rest of us use cast nets, here again, assuming you’ve mastered throwing one.
With the mullet blow event this past weekend, fishing for predator species has picked up along the surf zone, i.e., flounder, Spanish, blues, red drum, sharks and the like are thankfully starting to return to the surf all along our coast.
---------------------
We had another sigh this past week with the noticeable return of the yellow sulfur butterflies…signifying the start of spot season?
Now just wait a minute…yes, the sulfurs are filing our air, but at least these days, the spots are usually about a month post the initial sightings, so you need to wait until October to fill your coolers with this popular but diminutive member of the drum/croaker family.
Along with the mullet flooding our beaches with edibles, we can see the auburn clouds of bay anchovies, which are also edibles for Spanish, blues, false albacore, flounder, trout and the like that feast upon these high-energy, easily-digestible, abundant forage fish. They can’t eat just one!
---------------------
This past weekend, there were reports of blues, Spanish and albies pounding schools of anchovies inside a mile of the beach.
There were other reports of fussy albies and Spanish feeding on what is called “snot” baits, which are small, gooey, just-hatched larval fish. Sometimes it’s just hard to “match the hatch.”
Then there is this year’s fleeting flounder season, which will close after Sept. 14. The bite is excellent in the backwaters, the port area and the usual nearshore hot spots, and the biggest fish are seemingly being landed on live bait, mullet and shrimp.
My winner for flounder of the week was the 11.25-pound doormat caught by Colby Clayton on a finger mullet and weighed in at Chasin’ Tails.
---------------------
So how about pier fishing?
Oceanana Pier reports activity a bit slower but still with both red and black drum in the suds where they belong, Spanish late in the day, along with pigfish and croakers on the bottom.
Bogue Inlet Pier has shown an uptick in fishing since the mullet showed up with short and keeper flounder, one pushing 3 pounds, some pompano, pigfish, sea mullet and croaker, as well a run of slot reds mixed in with the mullet. Anglers there did catch two of four kings hooked last week.
Seaview Pier reports slot reds last week, some keeper flounder, mullet, blues and some black drum. They also had one king last week.
Surf City Pier reports slow fishing with a few keeper flounder, some reds and no kings.
Jolly Roger Pier reports small flounder, sea mullet and croakers at night.
---------------------
Offshore, the Gulf Stream is also producing, especially with the calm that was our Labor Day weekend with wahoo to 95 pounds and nice catches of mahi-mahi. Keep your eyes open for the temperature breaks.
Bottom fishing has also held up with triggers, sea bass and more. It was a busy, very busy boating holiday for sure with good weather forecast and delivered. With powerful Hurricane Larry out there, even though it will thankfully remain WAY out there, it’s likely that swells and surf will be firing up, so bathers and boaters beware and be safe.
