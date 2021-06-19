MOREHEAD CITY — While anglers brought six blue marlin to the scales this week, many more were caught and released offshore as boats work towards a promising payday.
There have been 138 releases since Monday, including 83 blue marlin, 39 white marlin and 14 sailfish. That number is impressive considering the bite went cold on Tuesday and Wednesday with 32 combined releases. There were 41 on Monday, 28 on Thursday and 37 on Friday.
The record for total releases over the six-day competition is 180 set in 2020.
There were 180 releases in 2020, 153 in 2019, 113 in 2018, 160 in 2017, 107 in 2016, 88 in 2015, 131 in 2014, 119 in 2013, 83 in 2012 and 108 in 2011.
The Big Rock has made sure to provide ample incentive for anglers to focus on release numbers rather than boating the “big blue.” Boats are battling for $399,498 in daily release prizes and $414,376 in weekly release prize money.
Wave Paver, a 77-foot Bayliss out of Port Canaveral, Fla., leads the weekly release category after five days with 925 points for the release of two blue marlin and a white marlin. Ironically, Wave Paver hasn’t been the top release boat for a single-day prize worth $66,583, but it could still win $207,188 if it holds first place through Saturday.
Anita Jean and Starflite also have 925 points for second and third place, respectively, but the order of the podium is decided by which boat reported their releases first. Anita Jean won the $66,583 daily prize for Thursday with the release of two blue marlin. If it in line to win an additional $124,313 for second place in the weekly category.
Starflite has not won a daily prize, but if it holds third place in the weekly category, it will win $82,875.
Other daily release prize winners this week have been Outlier on Monday for the release of a blue marlin and a white marlin, Developin Habits on Tuesday for the release of a blue marlin, Following Seas on Wednesday for the release of a blue marlin and Baby J on Friday for the release of two blue marlin.
The first billfish of any species released each day also wins $5,000. Those winners have been Bankwalker on Monday, Carolina Pirate on Tuesday, Waste Knot on Wednesday, Heels N Reels on Thursday and Baby J on Friday.
The Big Rock put even more incentive in the mix three years ago when it instituted a rule change allowing an unclaimed Fabulous Fisherman's prize to go to the weekly category winner. That’s what happened last year when Pelagic Hunter II’s winning fish didn’t eclipse 500 pounds. Instead, Lo Que Sea went home with the $752,250 check for winning the weekly release category.
Today will be the final day of fishing for the six-day competition. Lines went into the water at 8 a.m. and un-hooked lines will come out at 2 p.m. Anglers are allowed to fight hooked lines for as long as needed.
More than Money
The release numbers mean more than a payout to tournament organizers and marine animal conservationists. The tournament reports them to the National Marine Fisheries Services, which uses the data to determine critical guidelines.
“We use all of the info – the size of the fish, the fight time, what lure they were using,” weigh master Randy Gregory said. “We use that information to determine how many fish are out there, what the quotas should be, how to manage the species.”
Steps have been taken over the years to minimize the impact of billfishing on the species, such as the mandatory usage of circle hooks as natural bait for the blue marlin.
“We made that switch long before any federal regulations told us we had to,” Gregory said. “With (J-hooks as) natural bait, a lot of times white marlin and sailfish will swallow that whole and get gut-hooked. The mortality rate of fish that get gut-hooked is extremely high. The survival rate of a released fish with a circle hook is almost 100 percent.”
The circle hook eliminated that problem, catching onto the surface of the fish rather than getting swallowed whole.
“The circle hooks just about always catch in the corner of their mouth or on the edge of their jaw,” Gregory said. “That really helps the fish survive, even blue marlin. Those are still healthy fish when they're released.”
The Big Rock weigh master noted the importance of tournaments like the Big Rock to the science side of the conservation effort.
“Recreational tournaments give us an opportunity to see a lot of these fish and all at the same location,” Gregory said. “Usually, you would have to go here for this kind of fish, there for that kind and so on. We have a very symbiotic relationship. The week of this tournament is a very productive one. We get a lot of research done, and it's a chance for us to have some contact with other anglers and get our message out there.”
Recent decades have also taught commercial and sport anglers the positive effects of maintain a healthy stock of fisheries.
“We're becoming more and more aware of the environmental factors that we should be concerned with, and not just in the water. What kind of fertilizer you put in your yard can have an effect. So can salinity levels and huge storms like hurricanes. A lot of our fish are in a lot better shape now than they were 30 years ago because we're more aware now of those environmental factors and how outside variables affect our fisheries.”
