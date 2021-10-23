OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team hasn’t allowed a goal in the month of October.
It has been seven straight games of shutouts for the Cougars (13-2-1 overall), who improved to 8-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Dixon.
Ironically, the Bulldogs (10-8-1) were the last team to get a goal on the Cougars in a 5-1 Croatan win on Sept. 28. Since then, the Cougars have scored 27 unanswered goals. This week alone, they scored 12 goals. They got five against Dixon and seven in a shutout win over Richlands on Tuesday.
The dominant play is old hat now for the Cougars, who went 11-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with 71 goals scored and only three allowed during their state championship run last season.
Head coach Paul Slater wasn’t sure what to expect from the new 3A Coastal Conference, but his team is on track to go undefeated two straight seasons against two sets of league opponents.
“I wasn’t sure how it was going to look,” he said. “It’s still a much better conference, but things are just going our way right now.”
Slater was pleased with his team’s performance in the second victory over Dixon. The team got a goal apiece from Alex Amato, Garrett Boucher, Ethan Parlier, Jack Melton and Eli Simonette.
“We played OK,” Slater said. “It was better in the second half, like the Richlands game on Tuesday. I think right now we’re just eager to get the playoffs started.”
The Cougars are entering their final week of the regular season, slated to host White Oak (4-14-1 overall, 0-7-1 in conference) on Monday and then West Carteret (9-6-1 overall, 4-4 in conference) on Wednesday.
The state playoffs will seed the brackets on Friday, Oct. 29. The Cougars are looking to make another deep postseason run after capturing a program-first 2A state championship in the spring. They were reclassified to 3A in the offseason via realignment.
“We’re getting there,” Slater said. “We just need to be healthy. I think we’ll be there when the playoffs start.”
