CHAPEL HILL — Croatan wrapped up its time in 2A as the top athletic program in the division.
The Cougars won the Wells Fargo State Cup for the second time in two years with a victory in the 2020-2021 sports calendar.
They previously won in 2018-2019 to become the first county athletic program to capture the award, and finished as the runner-up in 2019-2020.
“When I’m out there in the summer, and I see every one of our coaches practicing, it’s no wonder we are successful,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “Coach (Jim) Sheehan is out there with his girls (tennis team), Fred (Meadows) is out there on the golf course with those girls, our soccer team practices at 6 o’clock in the morning. This doesn’t happen by magic. Our kids and coaches work for it.”
Croatan has now finished in the top five for eight straight years, taking fifth in 2013-2014 and placing third for the next four years (2014-2018). The recent run stands in stark contrast to the previous 10 years when it ended up in the top 10 just once in 2009-2010.
The award recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for state champions, 45 for runner-up, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth.
Croatan didn’t just win in 2020-2021, it dominated, racking up 550 points to second-place Lake Norman Charter’s 440.
The Cougars captured a state title in boys soccer, brought home third-place finishes in girls track and field and boys cross country, and took fifth in girls golf, boys track and field, girls cross country, and boys swimming.
“We had a great year,” Boal said. “When you win by 110 points, that is very impressive. It’s pretty cool. It’s just a great job by our athletes and coaches.”
Croatan may be celebrating its third straight Wells Fargo State Cup if not for COVID-19. In 2019-2020, it fell just 7.5 points short of Carrboro, which won the honor for the seventh time in nine years. In 2020, the pandemic wiped out what the program was expecting to be a standout spring season.
The girls soccer team returned nearly every starter from a squad that ended 2019 at No. 4 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings with a 21-4 record after visiting the fourth round of the state playoffs.
Both track and field teams were also expected to do well again at the state level.
“We had it lined up,” Boal said. “Soccer was going to compete for a state championship, and our track and field teams are almost always in the top five. Our tennis team hasn’t been able to compete in a dual team for two years now, and they are a big part of it.”
Boal’s only regret about this year’s announcement was its timing. The release came at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
“I don’t know why it took this long,” he said. “I understand they’re dealing with House Bill 91, but it would have been better to know before the kids went off to college. We’ve been asking, sending emails. Why now, on Labor Day (weekend)? It’s great to win it, but the timing was so poor.”
Croatan will now turn its attention to competing in the 3A division for the first time in its 23-year history after the N.C. High School Athletic Association modified its realignment process.
Enrollment now accounts for only 50% of realignment with Identified Student Percentage (ISP) and Wells Fargo State Cup numbers each accounting for 25% of the formula.
The Cougars are the smallest 3A team in the east with 874 students.
“The majority of 3A schools are up over 1,000,” Boal said. “The multiplier factor bumped us to 3A, but we are still a 2A school in size. This is a big unknown to us. We will have to step up, look it right in the eye and do it for four years.”
