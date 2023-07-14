MOREHEAD CITY — The third annual Big Rock Kids Tournament has upped its boat count for the third straight year with 73 competing offshore through Saturday.
The first-ever tournament in 2021, which replaced the 14-year Barta Boys & Girls Club Billfish Tournament, drew 59 boats while the second brought in 69.
This year’s competition has a purse of $176,225 up for grabs and 285 junior anglers among adult anglers in the mix.
Fishing began Thursday and will end Saturday with boats able to fish two of three days.
On Thursday, 65 of 73 boats ventured offshore and combined for 115 releases, a new tournament record. Marlin Fever alone dominated the leaderboard with 14 sailfish and one blue marlin release. The boat is competing for a first-place prize of $49,708.
The tournament is an all-release one, with boats rewarded for releases of blue marlin, white marlin and other billfish species. Blue marlin are awarded 400 points and other species 150.
The Kids Tournament also has a twist – boats that score a release with an angler of 16 years or younger on the rod get a 25-point bump. Junior anglers have combined to release 55 of 56 blue marlin releases in the last two years.
