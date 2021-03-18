OCEAN — An early lead helped the Croatan girls soccer team grab a 4-0 win over Southwest Onslow on Wednesday.
Haley Cousins scored twice and Logan Howard added another goal in the first 20 minutes of the match, helping the Cougars (2-0) start their 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a pivotal win.
“They’re athletic, well-organized, and they made things difficult for us,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “Scoring early helped. That took the pressure off the game.”
Southwest came into the match as one of Croatan’s strongest competitors for a Coastal 8 championship. While the season just started and rankings having not yet been released, the Stallions (0-1-1) came in with a solid reputation.
“I was a little nervous coming into this game,” Howard said. “I talked to a friend of mine who plays on Dixon, and they tied (Southwest) 2-2. But I’d rather go into a game nervous than cocky or arrogant.”
Howard scored the game’s final goal in the second part of the break midway through the first half. The extra breaks midway through each half were instituted this season to help players adjust to playing with a mask on.
Howard also scored a pair of goals in the Cougars’ 8-0 first half-only win over Havelock on Monday. That game was called after halftime at the request of Havelock’s coach. Cousins also scored twice in that game, giving those two players the season lead in goals for the team with four apiece. Gentry Straub pitched in two goals as well against the Rams, in addition to one apiece from Cora Taylor and Grace Egerton.
Howard was satisfied with her team’s performance against Southwest, considering the team is still early into its season.
“I thought we played pretty well,” she said. “It’s only our third game together and our first one against a conference opponent. We’re coming together.”
Croatan had other scoring opportunities against Southwest. Cousins had a header bounce off Stallions keeper Liberty Cochran early in the second half, and Howard got a good look deflected off Cochran’s leg.
“There’s a lot of things we can do on our end, so for what she was asked to do, (Cochran) did a great job,” Slater said.
Southwest played a conservative approach to the match, putting six defenders in the back and only attempting runs at the Croatan goal on counter plays. Those runs didn’t happen, however, resulting in the second straight game for Croatan without a single shot on goal for keeper Caroline McAloon to block.
“We talked about it at halftime, looking for something more aggressive from them, and it didn’t happen,” Slater said. “I think they’ll be a lot better the next time. They’ll have had time to work on some things, and Chelsea D’Zurilla does a great job.”
Croatan took 22 shots total and placed 14 on frame, resulting in 10 saves for Cochran. The Cougars earned seven corner kicks to none for Southwest. The two teams combined for 14 fouls, with six called on Croatan.
