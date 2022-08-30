OCEAN — If his performance versus Pamlico is any indication, Brayden Stephens should never play another down on defense.
The Croatan senior went for 275 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 56-38 victory.
“I think that might have been my first game not playing defense since junior year, and it helped out,” he said. “I’ll definitely go on defense if they need me, but if I can stay on one side, it’s great.”
Stephens’ highlight night against the Hurricanes provided the best single-game rushing outing for anyone in the program in six years – Sam Nay ran for a school-record 319 yards versus Swansboro in 2016.
“I knew I had a pretty good game, but I didn’t know it was quite like that,” Stephens said. “Coach (Tommy) Clark told me I had 200-plus yards. I knew I had quite a bit, but I didn’t know it was quite that much.”
Stephens said he knew he was putting together a special game when he burst loose for a 44-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage in the second half to give his team a 27-18 lead at the 10:59 mark.
“I don’t think I was touched on that entire play,” he said. “The linemen did a great job of getting to the linebackers. I was getting downhill pretty good.”
The senior power running back described himself as more of a north-south runner than an east-west runner.
“I think I work very well with our scheme,” he said. “Racking up yards, and once I get into the open field, I have a head of steam. I’m more fast than quick.”
Stephens, who added touchdown runs of 11 and 66 yards in the third quarter, to go with a 3-yard score in the second, has put on about 10 pounds every offseason since joining the Croatan varsity program. He weighed 170 pounds as a sophomore, 180 as a junior and is now 5-11, 190 as a senior.
“Putting on weight has helped,” he said. “I’ve been able to take those hits and get 20-something carries a game. I always make sure to put on a few pounds before football season starts. It makes a difference.”
He made varsity as a sophomore and played well, going for 334 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries. In the third game of the season, he went for 101 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in a 59-0 win over Dixon. Two games later, he had 106 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in a 44-0 triumph over Richlands.
“It surprised me that I had that much of a role,” Stephens said. “It was nice. We had a really good year, and a good team. It definitely gave me confidence going into my junior year.”
The Cougars (7-2) produced one of the best seasons in program history during a unique season that saw the team play a seven-game spring schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. They won the program’s first-ever outright conference championship, went undefeated in league play for the first time (6-0), defeated Southwest Onslow for just the second time and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs for only the third time.
“I got to see how special that senior class was that year,” Stephens said. “It showed you how hard you had to work to get to that level. I saw Colton (Sullivan) have such a good year, and it pushed me because I wanted to be able to do that one day. It motivated me more.”
Last year, Croatan struggled mightily with injuries, going through three quarterbacks at one point, and finished 4-7 overall and 2-3 in conference. Stephens became more of a feature back, leading the team in yards (696) and carries (166) while ranking second in touchdowns (six).
He hit the 100-yard mark three times in the last six games of the season.
This year, he started with 125 yards on 24 carries in a 42-0 loss to Havelock before breaking out against Pamlico while playing only running back.
“I usually play linebacker on defense and played there a little against Havelock, but didn’t play any against Pamlico, and I definitely feel like that made a difference,” he said. “I had a lot more energy. I feel like as the game went along, you could tell their defense was tired, and I was still feeling fine. I had a big third quarter, and I think that was a big reason.”
A standout student with a GPA over 4.0, Stephens has taken his educational career as seriously as his athletic one, thanks in part to his father, Jim Stephens, an exceptional children teacher at Croatan.
“Grades have always been a really important part,” he said. “especially with my dad here – I have to stay on the teachers’ good side.”
Here are a few of Stephen’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Waterboy.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Office.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Zach Bryan.
Favorite Song: “Heading South” by Zach Bryan.
Favorite Team: Pittsburgh Steelers.
Favorite Athlete: Najee Harris.
Favorite Vacation: Live at a vacation – we’re already at the beach.
Favorite Hobby: Football.
Favorite Subject: Weight training.
Favorite Food: Pizza.
Favorite Drink: Gatorade Cool Blue.
Favorite Restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating West Carteret my freshman year.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Patrick Ventre.
Favorite Sport: Football.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “After a win, some of the team will go to Waffle House.”
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Barry Sanders, Derrick Henry and Najee Harris.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Anthony Bentz, “Big” Matt Finizio, Easton Taylor, Jackson Griffing, Ian Sanchez and Coach Charles Colborn.
Items For A Deserted Island: Fishing pole, tent, phone, lighter and a football.
