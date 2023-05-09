PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret softball team reached .500 in the 3A Coastal Conference on Friday with a 5-2 triumph at White Oak.
The Patriots finished the regular season 5-5 in the league and 11-10 overall.
Their quest to capture a seventh conference championship in a row came to end with Richlands going 9-1 and Swansboro and Dixon each putting up 7-3 marks.
White Oak went 0-10 in the league to finish behind Croatan at 2-8.
West’s Caitlin Dumarce struck out nine, walked three and gave up two runs on six hits. She ended the regular season with a 1.72 ERA, 148 strikeouts and 57 walks in her freshman campaign.
Emily-Grace Phelps and Hydee Kugler each hit home runs with Kugler driving in two runs and scoring two.
Hope Collins, Olivia Cuthrell, Makenzie Asby, Zoe Sabourin, Sailor Gray and Lily Green had a hit apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.