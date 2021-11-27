MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team dropped to 1-1 versus Craven County teams after a spirited match with New Bern on Tuesday.
The Patriots fell just a few matches short of beating the Bears, losing eight of the 14 bouts in the 44-31 setback.
West took six, including three by pin, and one apiece by major decision, decision, and forfeit.
New Bern totalled four pins, two technical falls, a major decision and a forfeit.
Skyler Oxford (120 pounds), Hiroki Cruz (195), and Joshua Knipe (220) collected victories by pin for West. Cruz moved to 5-1 on the season, while Oxford and Knipe each moved to 4-1.
Isaac McPherson took an 11-3 major decision over Logan Shiers at 285 pounds to also up his mark to 4-1.
Dylan Shirley eked out a 6-4 decision over Eh Tee Kor in the 138-pound match.
The Patriots began the season with a 46-29 win over West Craven.
They will next take on Northside-Pinetown and Washington in tri-match on Wednesday.
Here are results of the match:
New Bern 44, West Carteret 31
106 – Alexander Barnett (NB) pin Conner Craig (WC).
113 – Kevin Newcombe (NB) win by forfeit.
120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Tyler Klemmer (NB).
126 – Nicholas Lewis (NB) pin Donovan Bungard (WC).
132 – Michael Baysden (NB) tech fall Josh Figueredo (WC), 15-0.
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Eh Tee Kor (NB), 6-4.
145 – Russell Bernthal (NB) maj. dec. Braden Reynolds (WC), 12-1.
152 – Kane Foley (NB) tech fall Nathan Hughes (WC), 18-3.
160 – Har Htoo (NB) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Hsar Baw (NB) pin Ben Gilliam (WC).
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Joyce Mukungampio (NB).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Vincent Grist (NB).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) maj. dec. Logan Shiers (NB), 11-3.
