MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team dropped to 1-1 versus Craven County teams after a spirited match with New Bern on Tuesday.

The Patriots fell just a few matches short of beating the Bears, losing eight of the 14 bouts in the 44-31 setback.

West took six, including three by pin, and one apiece by major decision, decision, and forfeit.

New Bern totalled four pins, two technical falls, a major decision and a forfeit.

Skyler Oxford (120 pounds), Hiroki Cruz (195), and Joshua Knipe (220) collected victories by pin for West. Cruz moved to 5-1 on the season, while Oxford and Knipe each moved to 4-1.

Isaac McPherson took an 11-3 major decision over Logan Shiers at 285 pounds to also up his mark to 4-1.

Dylan Shirley eked out a 6-4 decision over Eh Tee Kor in the 138-pound match.

The Patriots began the season with a 46-29 win over West Craven.

They will next take on Northside-Pinetown and Washington in tri-match on Wednesday.

Here are results of the match:

New Bern 44, West Carteret 31

106 – Alexander Barnett (NB) pin Conner Craig (WC).

113 – Kevin Newcombe (NB) win by forfeit.

120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Tyler Klemmer (NB).

126 – Nicholas Lewis (NB) pin Donovan Bungard (WC).

132 – Michael Baysden (NB) tech fall Josh Figueredo (WC), 15-0.

138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Eh Tee Kor (NB), 6-4.

145 – Russell Bernthal (NB) maj. dec. Braden Reynolds (WC), 12-1.

152 – Kane Foley (NB) tech fall Nathan Hughes (WC), 18-3.

160 – Har Htoo (NB) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).

170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.

182 – Hsar Baw (NB) pin Ben Gilliam (WC).

195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Joyce Mukungampio (NB).

220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Vincent Grist (NB).

285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) maj. dec. Logan Shiers (NB), 11-3.

