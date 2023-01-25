It’s the Lunar New Year 4721 and year of the rabbit. The rabbit in the 12-animal zodiac is considered the luckiest of the 12 and promises longevity, peace and prosperity. Gung Hey Fat Choi, what a great way to start the “New Year!”
Just a brief review of 2022. We all know that 2022 was HOT and DRY, and we luckily dodged any summer cyclones (I didn’t want to use the dreaded “H” word). Fish that stood out in our backwaters were the great topwater action of the speckled trout, red and black drum and the extraordinary sheepshead catches both inside and in the Morehead City Port area, as well as the constant 12-month action for almost anything at Cape Lookout and the jetty. And that included the brief flounder season, which produced many citations, some over 10 pounds. We also got to see a huge number of juvenile flounder throughout the year.
Along with that, we were treated to a good nearshore and pier smattering of big Spanish mackerel and good catches of big king mackerel too. Talking of predators, the bluefish season was weird and spotty much of the year with an abundance of small fish. Although there were a few gators, most of the “big” blues were 3 to 4 pounds and rarely weighing around 6 pounds. In addition, the puffers and sea mullet bites proved excellent in numbers and size, both in the spring and fall, with the nighttime bite of the sea mullet great all along the coast, around inlets and from the piers and surf.
Now the bad news: This was one of the worst surf fishing seasons I’ve seen in nearly 30 years for red drum here along Bogue Banks. And the fall speckled trout migratory run was nonexistent save for a few juvenile spike trout.
With the water temperatures several degrees above normal the entire year and lack of rain, bringing us into moderate drought conditions, many fish remained inland, way up river where the food was. Even with recent rains and Christmas cold snap, the fish seem happy where they are. I just hope we don’t get any catastrophic troutsicle freezes as we approach the heart of winter. There continue to be good catches in the Neuse and New rivers, with some 20- to 30-inch fish.
Offshore, when you could get there, was favorable for mahi, monster wahoo, blackfin and some yellowfin tuna. Bottom fishing was also excellent, I really love triggerfish for dinner! We didn’t have any direct “H” hits, but with many storms passing to our east, offshore was generally bumpy.
That was last year, year of the Tiger, so how has 2023 started?
I mentioned Cape Lookout, and on a nice day, it’s the place to go. The black drum bite is off the charts, ditto for sheepshead, and there are some reds there, and even more if you fish the Lookout surf, which has been a staple for a number of years.
Interestingly, if you are looking for speckled trout, ah, the rock jetty, you can forgetaboutit! Although if you go out a bit farther, there are albies and kings to be had.
You know, I was thinking that it would have been a great year to do a tagging study with speckled trout this past season. I can’t even find any specks over 12 inches in the local Highway 24 creeks, which was a staple of mine for many winters. I haven’t caught a keeper there since early October 2022.
There are a couple of other notable things to report. If you want some tasty keeper sea bass, there have been good catches all winter as close as 5 miles out of Bogue Inlet on the nearshore ledges. And I’ve also heard of fish stacked up on the so-called “East Side” on the Summerlin Reef, AR 285 which is also holding triggers and other bottom fare in good numbers. The sea bass are really quality fish with many keepers in the 14- to 18-inch range. I’d like to thank Captains Jeff Cronk and Lee Winkleman, and Tim Rudder for great information throughout the winter.
As we approach February, we think of the late winter shad spawning runs up the rivers – Cape Fear, Neuse, Pamlico and Roanoke – but guess what, the shad are already here, and not just spotty, hit and miss, but numbers, limits that is, not only up to New Bern but Goldsboro as well. Wow, looks like a great shad season, and it’s already underway. Get your shad darts and flies ready. If you are shad fishing, crappies are also being caught in good numbers on shad jigs, and the striper action around New Bern is also excellent. Don’t forget the excellent “sweet water” fish available this time of year. Check out https://www.ncoif.com/steve-fifer-winter-panfishing/ on my website for targeting winter panfish. The secret bait is waxworms!
Finally, now for the ocean fishing piers.
Oceanana Pier and Bogue Inlet Pier are closed until sometime in March. As I go to Bogue Inlet Pier daily for my surf water temperatures, I can tell you that there is currently little to no action. Mainly what I’ve seen recently are 3-to-4-foot dogfish coming over the railings. Check out their pier cam: https://www.bogueinletpier.com/pier-cam/.
As usual, Seaview Pier will remain open through the winter on a daylight-hour schedule (910-328-3172). Surf City Pier is closed until spring, but Jolly Roger Pier intends to stay open throughout the winter, only closing on bad weather days (800-633-3196). Probably best to give a call before you go to the open Topsail piers.
