This sports section has written a lot about parity in the 3A Coastal Conference this season.
Specifically, nearly all of the softball and girls soccer conference teams are lumped close together in rankings and have a chance to beat any other team on any given night.
If you look even deeper, though, you’ll see an exceptional level of parity among the three county girls soccer teams this season. For instance, this is the first time in four years the three teams all have winning or break-even records.
In the last 10 years, the three teams have all finished with a winning record four times. Currently, all three are at or above .500 with Croatan at 4-3-2 (.555), West at 4-3-4 (.545) and East at 3-3-2 (.500).
What makes this season special is the scoring uniformity among the three teams. East and Croatan don’t play this season – they got enough of each other as 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference foes for the last four years – but West tied East 0-0 and Croatan tied West 2-2. The latter game was a crucial overtime Coastal match on Tuesday.
There hasn’t been that level of parity between the three teams once in the last decade. The 2019 and 2016 seasons featured close scores, but nothing like two ties. In 2019, Croatan beat East 1-0 and East beat West 1-0, but Croatan also beat East 6-1. In 2016, West beat East 2-1 and Croatan beat West 1-0, but the Cougars also defeated the Mariners 5-1.
Then, there is the uniformity in overall records, where the three teams are currently separated by less than a game. The 2015 season featured the closest finish between the trio, with East going 12-7-1 (.625), Croatan going 14-9 (.608) and West finishing 11-7-1 (.605).
This spring, MaxPreps.com has the Cougars ranked No. 10 and the Patriots No. 18 in the 3A east division, while the Mariners are ranked No. 13 in the 2A east. In 2015, Croatan was ranked No. 7 in the 2A east, East No. 12 in the 1A east and West No. 19 in the 3A east.
This season won’t produce the most wins by the three county schools in the last decade – that happened in 2019 with 49 – but it could be the first time that all three programs finish the season with equitable overall records and no wins by one team over another.
That could change on Thursday, May 5 when Croatan visits West for a rematch. And now that the two teams are in the same classification for the first time ever, a playoff matchup isn’t out of the question.
The Croatan girls soccer team mostly dominated the Coastal 8 the last four years while West struggled in a tough Coastal. When the Cougars moved up to 3A, there was a question of how the two schools would match up across fall, winter and spring sports. We’ve been waiting for a rivalry to bloom, and maybe this is it. What happens in three weeks in Morehead City will tell the tale.
zack@thenewstimes.com
