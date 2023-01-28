PINEY GREEN — The 3A Coastal Conference got a lot more interesting Friday night.
The West Carteret boys basketball team was on the verge of taking control but suffered its first league loss of the season with a 62-55 setback at White Oak.
Each team is now 14-4 overall and 4-1 in conference. The Patriots took the first matchup 61-57 at home.
“If we could have won tonight, we would have been in the driver’s seat,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “Now we have to win out and probably end up tying them.”
The Patriots lost at White Oak for the second straight year. They fell 59-57 last season and ended with a 9-1 conference record.
“We’re trying to make this a tough place to play just like (West’s) McClanahan Gymnasium,” White Oak coach Chris Grimes said. “We knew this was a big one. We don’t get this one tonight, and we have no chance to play ourself into a conference championship.”
The Vikings were ready right from the tip, jumping out to a 7-0 lead and holding their biggest advantage of the night two minutes later at 17-7.
“They played well,” Mansfield said. “They wanted it. They showed up, and they outhustled us. They shot it well. We never play that well down here. I don’t know if we got their best performance, but we got a pretty doggone good one.”
C.J. Jackson led the home team with eight points in the first quarter. He hit three three-pointers on the night and tied for game-high status with 16 points.
“He’s coming along great,” Grimes said. “He’s such a team-oriented guy. It’s always good to see him get going, because he is such a capable scorer, and we are learning that throughout his sophomore season.”
Antoni Ogumoro scored six of his eight points in the first quarter.
West fought back, pulling to within one in the second quarter and tying it up in both the third and fourth. The Patriots trailed 48-41 with 4:50 to go in the game before scoring six in a row to knot it up.
“They answered every punch we had,’ Grimes said. “They had it tied in the fourth, and it just came down to us making a few more plays tonight than we did at their place.”
West’s Jaylen Hewitt scored on a rebound putback, Xavier Jones hit a three-pointer from the top of the key, and Hewitt then sliced in from the baseline.
Hewitt scored six of his 13 in the fourth.
The Vikings responded with a 7-0 run thanks to a three-pointer from Jamison Alva, a layup from Kahmari Brown and two free throws from Jackson.
Dylan McBride, who tied for game-high points with 16, gave his team one more shot of hope with a three-pointer to cut it to 55-51, but White Oak again scored seven in a row to pull away.
Avila hit a three-pointer, and Brown went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
“They made some big shots and made their free throws, which they don’t usually shoot free throws that well,” Mansfield said.
Jackson is the only member of the Vikings who shoots above 70% from the foul line. His squad shot 14-for-17 on the night, including 6-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
West, conversely, shot 3-for-4 from the charity stripe.
“We fouled, and a couple things didn’t go our way,” Mansfield said. “That is the way it goes. I’m sure Chris thinks some calls didn’t go their way.”
Cason Collins gave the Patriots three players in double figures with 11, eight of which came in the third quarter when his side turned a 37-29 deficit into a 37-37 tie with eight straight points.
“We only had three in double figures, and only six scored, which isn’t like us,” Mansfield said. “Hats off to them. We got back in the game, but they responded.”
White Oak also had three players in double figures as well with Kaemon Noel also tying for game-high scoring status with 16, including eight in the fourth quarter. Avila also scoring eight in the fourth on his way to 11.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret.................... 15 10 14 16 - 55
White Oak......................... 19 12 11 20 - 62
WEST CARTERET (55) – McBride 16, Hewitt 13, Collins 11, Stack 6, Jones 5, Whitaker 4.
WHITE OAK (62) – Jackson 16, Noel 16, Avila 11, Ogumoro 8, Mageo 7, Brown 2, Strickland 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.