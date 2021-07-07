NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH — After a spell of flat conditions, limited surf and the postponement of the third contest, the Eastern Surfing Association’s Central North Carolina District held its fourth contest of the season.
The event on June 26 at North Topsail Beach provided semi-glass 2-3 feet conditions all day, as is often the case at Access #2.
With the contest being held at North Topsail, it attracted a large group of surfers, pulling from Wilmington, Raleigh and as far away as Pennsylvania.
Youth divisions saw record turnouts with multiple heats and stiff competition.
The CNC District has always promoted a concept to provide a safe and fun day at the beach, enjoying a sport that is shared by both young and old. It saw many family members surfing together, a father and daughter, sisters and brothers, and old and young competing against each other. This is what amateur surfing is about.
Divisions were from push-n-go to the 60-and-over grand legends and showcased a variety of talented surfing by all.
As always, the push-n-go, with first-time surfers, normally around 5-8 years of age, highlighted the event. The division sees a parent or coach in the water pushing and assisting beginning young surfers.
In the longboard open division, Dakota Cottle continued his reign, taking a very contested first place.
Rob Cordero rebounded from an upset in masters shortboard to take first place in open shortboard.
The 12-and-under girls shortboard saw a new group of girls with Sadie Thurber from Pennsylvania taking first.
Bruce Willis stepped out of the judges panel as head judge to capture first place in the competitive 60-and-over shortboard division.
Among the largest divisions are menehune 14-and-under longboard and junior men’s 18-and-under longboard. Each of these divisions see 12 or more surfers with finalists having to surf several heats to get to the finals.
Nixon Christensen and Dakota Cottle took home the gold, respectfully, in those divisions.
The CNC thanks its sponsors, especially On Shore Surf Shop, for all the help and support for the contest.
Without sponsors such as Fish Hut Grill, Carteret Vision, Island Pet Veterinary Hospital, Action Surfboards, The Buddy Pelletier Surf Foundation and many others, it could not hold these contests or help the sport of amateur surfing.
The next contest will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 at Bogue Inlet Pier.
For more information, contact Wes Whitt at cnc@surfesa.org.
And check out the Facebook page at ESA/CNC or on the web at cnc.surfesa.org.
Here are results of the contest:
Boys 12-U: 1, Nixon Christensen; 2, Tommy Kellis.
Boys 14-U: 1, Wes Kenner; 2, Andrew Couthard; 3, Sterling Steward.
Boys 16-U: 1, Bodie Jones; 2, Emerson Timbers; 3, Jacob Carroll.
Men’s 18-U: 1, Henry Martin; 2, Dakota Cottle; 3, Bodie Jones.
Men’s: 1, Dustin Jolly; 2, Trey Jones; 3, Andrew Benenhaley.
Masters: 1, Jordan Guy; 2, Rob Cordero; 3, Josh Bradley.
Senior Men: 1, Jerry Ennett.
Legends: 1, Carlton Steinmetz; 2, Bill Miller; 3, Paul Poston.
Legends: 1, Bruce Willis; 2, Tim Nixon; 3, Nathan Jester.
Open: 1, Rob Cordero; 2, Jordan Guy; 3, Dustin Jolly.
Girls 12-U: 1, Sadie Thurber; 2, Skylar Steinmetz; 3, Alexis Osgood.
Girls 14-U: 1, Skylar Steinmetz; 2, Madelaine Plonk; 3, Sadie Thurber.
Ladies: 1, Michelle Cox.
Open SUP: 1, Kelly Hurdle.
Open Bodyboard: 1, Skylar Steinmetz; 2, Madelaine Plonk; 3, Tommy Ellis.
Menehune Longboard 14-U: 1, Nixon Christensen; 2, Sterling Steward; 3, Wes Kenner.
Junior Men’s Longboard: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Ryder Adams; 3, Sterling Steward.
Mens Longboard: 1, Trey Jones; 2, Josh Bradley; 3, Andrew Benenhaley.
Legends Longboard: 1, Paul Poston; 2, Jody Dobbs; 3, Bill Miller.
Grand Legends Longboard: 1, Tim Nixon; 2, David Smith; 3, Nathan Jester; 4, Warren Plonk.
Junior Women’s Longboard: 1, Madelaine Plonk; 2, Allison Iliffe; 3, Kierra Mohr.
Ladies Longboard: 1, Beth Schub; 2, Michelle Cox.
Open Longboard: 1, Dakota Cottle; 2, Tim Nixon; 3, Josh Bradley.
