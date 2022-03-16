MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret swept the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-District 2 awards.
Mark Mansfield received the organization’s Coach of the Year honor for the second year in a row, while Jaxon Ellingsworth was named Player of the Year.
Mansfield led the team to its second consecutive trip to the 3A east regional final.
West set a school record for wins with a 26-5 record and captured the Coastal Conference championship with a 9-1 mark.
The Patriots have now won four straight league titles for the first time in school history. They have gone 58-13 overall and 27-3 in conference play in Mansfield’s three years as coach.
Ellingsworth was named to the NBCA All-District 2 First Team for the second year in a row. A year after averaging 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, he put up 21.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
East Carteret’s Shamel Baker is now 2-for-2 in NCBCA honors. The shooting guard moved up from the second team as a freshman to the first team as a sophomore. He averaged 23.0 points this season after averaging 16.6 points per game last year.
The Mariners went 16-6 with a trip to the third round of the 2A playoffs and won their third league title in a row with a 9-1 record in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
Croatan’s Brent Eilertson was named to the NCBCA All-District 2 Third Team. The senior averaged 14.9 points for a squad that went 1-19 overall and 1-9 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
