Tonight, nine county high school varsity quarterbacks will go to bed with hopes of being their team’s starting signal-caller this fall.
Croatan, East Carteret and West Carteret each had quarterback competitions going during the first week of the season. This isn’t just multiple players taking reps in an early stage of the season either. From the outside looking in, there is no clear-cut choice among the group.
At West Carteret, four players are vying for the position – seniors Adam Cummings and Bryan Garner, junior Matthew Howell and sophomore Jaylen Hewitt. Those four are looking to fill the shoes of recent grad and defending News-Times Player of the Year Jamarion Montford.
Cummings and Garner were both standouts for last year’s team, Howell transferred from Wilson Fike, and Hewitt is fresh off leading the jayvee squad last fall to a 7-1 record.
At East Carteret, the competition is between seniors Jacob Nelson and Branson Long. Nelson is coming off a missed junior season due to an injured shoulder after a standout sophomore year at the running back position.
In a perfect world, Nelson is the obvious choice for East, but his versatility and athleticism could see him start as a running back. Long took snaps under center for the Mariners last season when starter Adam McIntosh suffered a season-ending injury.
At Croatan, junior Nate Boal and sophomores Easton Taylor and Coleman Davis are each making a case to be the starter. Only Taylor has varsity starting experience at the position. He briefly started as a fourth-stringer last season when the Cougars’ first three quarterbacks were all injured.
Out of the group of nine would-be hopefuls, only Nelson has significant varsity experience. As a freshman, he went 24-of-52 for 354 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions splitting snaps with sophomore Adam McIntosh.
Less than half of the other eight prospects have even attempted a varsity pass. At East, Long finished 5-of-12 for 13 yards and an interception as a backup last season. Croatan’s Taylor went 2-of-6 for 17 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his two starts, while Garner only made one passing attempt at West last year.
Quarterback competitions are a part of every county preseason, but usually there is at least one school with a clear-cut “this is our guy” penciled in at that spot every year. Take a look at the last five, from 2017-2021.
Last season, before his injury, McIntosh was the clear starter for the Mariners. You could probably say the same for him in 2019 and the 2020-2021 coronavirus pandemic-amended season. In spring 2021, the Cougars knew Dustin Hayden was their guy after a strong junior season at that spot.
Croatan’s Major Hawkins went into the 2018 season as an obvious signal-caller choice, while the 2017 season saw one each for East and West. The Mariners had Beau Studebaker penciled in while the Patriots knew in the offseason Josh Plisko was their guy.
The reality of a season and expectations of a preseason are not the same, however. Things happen. Injuries complicate depth charts. Not every offense is restricted to a single signal-caller either. Over the last five years, only a handful of teams have actually exclusively stuck with one quarterback.
Last year, West leaned on Jamarion Montford entirely. The Patriots also called on Josh Plisko to take the vast majority of snaps in 2017. For East, McIntosh was the sole quarterback in spring 2021, Drew Doyle was the guy in 2018 and Studebaker in 2017. Each of those guys took 90 percent or more of their team’s offensive snaps under center.
Croatan cycled through four quarterbacks last year, but in the four years prior, it only employed one consistent starter thanks to its run-heavy offense. Dustin Hayden was the sole starter in spring 2021 and 2019, Hawkins was the choice in 2018 and Nick Harrell in 2017.
The more popular route over the last half decade has actually been for teams to use multiple throwers for different looks and styles. West had Ethan McLaughlin and Jaiden Rittenhouse split snaps in spring 2021. Kel Jones, C.J. Rocci and Rittenhouse all had significant passing attempts in 2019, and in 2018, Dashawn Jones and Josh Plisko each lined up under center.
Injuries forced East to turn to Darren Piner and Long last season in lieu of McIntosh, but in 2019, McIntosh and Nelson split snaps 50-50. Last year was Croatan’s only multi-passer season with Evan King, Caden Barnett, Quincy Doneghy and Taylor each taking snaps due to a flurry of injuries.
It’s worth noting that, in context of the balanced offenses West and East tend to run, the best results of the last five years have come when one quarterback is taking the majority of the snaps. It’s a tiny data sample, but the pattern is consistent for both schools.
The Mariners have had clear-cut starters in three of their last five seasons. Those three seasons have a combined 21-13 (.617) record, compared to 7-15 (.318) for the other two years. The Patriots are a combined 16-7 (.695) in their two single-quarterback seasons, and 16-15 (.516) in the three with multiple quarterbacks taking significant snaps.
When the regular season begins in two weeks, there’s no telling who will have the starting jobs at each school, or if it will be just one player. It adds a little mystery to the season, and that’s OK with me.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.