Busy week, Pi (3.1415926535…) day and the Ides of March (Et tu Brute) and the fishing is breaking out after a winter of the doldrums.
However, if you were willing to fish outside the box, you might have had a productive winter targeting “panfish” as friend and current president of the Light Tackle Fishing Club, Steve Fifer, schooled me on.
Although Fifer has caught over two dozen species winter panfishing, his main targets are bluegills and crappies with the likes of stripers, flounder, spot, croakers, bowfin, gar, catfish, pickerel and perch among the take varieties. Typical panfishing utilizes fresh and brackish creeks, streams and rivers, which are abundant here in eastern North Carolina.
I know it’s overused, but winter panfishing is not rocket science, although there are some tricks that will make the effort worthwhile, and late winter is the real peak season.
First, the gear is in your ultra-light territory, which makes the experience even more fun. So ultra-light 5½- to 7-foot rods rated for 2- to 6-pound test line, and 1000-class reels spooled with 4- to 6- pound test is ideal. The rig is equally ultra-light with 1/32- to 1/64-oz. weighted jig with a No. 6 to No. 8 hooks with a small tube slid over the end, and the magic ingredient is to tip the jig with a wax worm, available locally from PetSmart or can be ordered online. Small crappie minnows, not the bigger mud minnows, are also a favorite among panfishers. All this can be worked under a small foam float with a with a 3- to 5-foot leader and a tiny split-shot to keep the jig at depth. These fish are often feeding on food above them, so the short leader works well even in deeper water.
Now you are all ready for some fun, and you don’t have to get up at the crack of dawn. In fact, it’s probably preferable to wait for the water to heat up a few degrees before you get into action. Fish (most that is) are cold blooded. so a few degrees in the winter will leave the frisky and hungry.
So where to fish? General structure includes pilings, docks and bulkheads in calm water and back eddies, because these fish hate current, especially in the winter. They are looking for a free and easy lunch. Wouldn’t you?
Specific locations are the Trent River in New Bern all the way past Pollocksville, including small and larger feeder creeks like Brice’s Creek. Popular winter trout creeks like Slocum and Hancock are great locations upstream of the mouths of the creeks. For those of you to the west, up river in the White Oak and New rivers is ideal, By up river, Fifer means targeting up river beyond where most target trout and drum species, so in the more freshwater territory.
It’s mid-March and the pre-spawn panfishing season is really heating up. Dust off your ultralight gear, get some small crappie jigs, don’t forget your bucket of wax worms and get ready to crush the winter doldrums while targeting the very tasty panfish.
As we emerge from the doldrums, the fishing is really starting to show signs of life.
First, the sea mullet bite is off the charts. Anglers fishing the Beaufort shipping channel into the turning basin describe what they find on their fish-finder as a “cloud” of sea mullet on the bottom. And these fish are filling coolers like not seen in years. Modified speck rigs (or Sam’s Gitters) tipped with shrimp or Fishbites Bag o’ Worms bloodworm substitutes are slaying the fish. There are also gray trout returning from their offshore overwintering.
Inside fishing is also showing signs of life with trout back in the Newport and Neuse rivers, and of course, they never slacked off in the New River. In the Bogue Sound creeks, there is a return of the trout bite. These fish with a beautiful rainbow sheen are likely are the fall “snowbirds” now turning from their southern vacation habitat.
These fish have ventured out from the southern over-wintering creeks, back into the ocean and now returning to their usual summer haunts. The local creeks have been hot with these fish the last week with some black and red drum in the mix too. Personally, I’ve had no trouble limiting out with specks up to 20 inches destroying my soft-plastic shrimp baits and slamming my hard-plastic, mullet-like swimming plugs. There are lots of finger and hardhead mullet currently in the creeks. I have also landed some just under slot pups as well.
The action at the Cape Lookout Jetty has held up all winter and is still producing sheepshead, black drum, tautog and sea mullet in the deeper water. There were also reports of bluefish showing up. We should see them on the piers and surf soon.
So how about the ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier opened Thursday and report sea mullet.
With Bogue Inlet Pier also opening its doors on Thursday, anglers there have also have had sea mullet, as well as a rare puffer or two and sting rays. Beach nourishment work is now both east and west of Bogue Inlet Pier.
On Topsail Island, Surf City opened Saturday with only a very few people fishing but no fish yet.
Both Seaview and Jolly Roger piers are open and reporting sea mullet catches, a smattering of puffers, and of course, the spring run of dogfish and a few croakers. It was also noted from Jolly Roger that there were a few small bluefish caught and that the sea mullet bite was mostly at night.
Things are really looking up and looks like the weather is going to be cooperative the as we ease into daylight saving time that began Sunday with spring coming on this Saturday.
Offshore reports are good with yellowfin tuna and blackfin tuna and bottom fishing producing snapper and triggers.
