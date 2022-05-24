OCEAN — Few county athletes have ever enjoyed the combination of team and individual success that AJ Matas has experienced over the last two years.
The Croatan senior has been a part of team state champions in soccer and track and field and won two state titles in the shot put.
“It’s been exciting,” he said. “I would have not believed them if someone told me this is how my high school career would go.”
He won his second shot put state title in three months Friday at the 3A meet with a 50-foot, 2-inch toss. In February, he won the winter indoor state crown with a 50-01.75 throw.
Parkwood’s Nathaniel Rivers was the runner-up on each occasion, with the spring competition going down to the wire.
Matas struggled at the start and couldn’t seem to find his groove. He stepped up at the end knowing it was up to his final throw.
“I was like ‘this is it, I’ve got one last throw left in my high school career and it’s now or never’ and I threw it and beat the guy by one inch,” he said.
Matas’ last throw went 50-02, which is just one inch off his personal record, to beat Rivers’ 50-01.
“My last throw was about a foot farther than my previous best throw that day,” he said. “As soon as it left my hand, it felt good. I just didn’t know if it was the winning one. I was stoked when they announced it.”
Rivers had one last throw to win it, but Matas said the psychological battle that can take place in a shot put competition may have played a part.
“He had a lot of pressure on him,” he said. “To go from thinking ‘oh, I think I’ve got it in the bag,’ to getting beat, it can be tough.”
In the winter, he won more comfortably, throwing it 50-01.75 to Rivers’ 48-04.5 as Croatan won a team state title.
Combining the 1A/2A, 3A and 4A winter meets, Matas was one of just three throwers among a field of 33 to hit the 50-foot mark.
His résumé doesn’t end there.
He also captured a silver medal in the event as a junior, throwing it 47-05 to take second in the 2A spring outdoor state meet. North Lincoln’s Ty Castro won it with a 54-04.5 throw. Castro has gone on to throw in college for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Matas has also known success in the discus.
He placed third in the region as a junior with a 120-02 throw and took second in the conference as a senior with a 128-09 throw.
A unique athlete, he also won the high jump this winter at the conference championship meet with a 5-08 clearance. His personal record of 6-0 would have been good for fourth at this year’s state meet.
“It was a lot, doing all three events,” he said. “Toward the end, I wanted to focus on the shot put. I kind of knew I wasn’t going to win the high jump (at state), but I felt like I had a really good chance of winning the shot put, so I focused on it and discus as time went on.”
Matas said he may not be done proving his track and field versatility. He hopes to continue the shot put and discus, and perhaps more, at Concord University in West Virginia.
“The shot put is definitely my best event, but I want to work on the discus a little more to see if I can get a lot better at it,” he said. “I really enjoy the discus. And they offer events in college they don’t in high school, like the javelin and hammer throw, and I think I’d like to give them a try.”
And in keeping with his unique athletic makeup, he plans on continuing with his soccer career in college. A standout student with a 3.29 GPA, he recognizes he’s going to put a lot on his plate at the next level.
“It was a hard decision to choose which one I wanted to do in college, so I made the final decision to stick with both,” he said. “I couldn’t see myself leaving soccer behind. It’s going to be a lot, but I think I can manage and keep my grades up.”
He helped Croatan win the first soccer state championship in county history as a junior, posting three goals and four assists for the only boys team in the state that season to finish undefeated with an 18-0 mark.
While most shot putters double as offensive and defensive linemen in football, Matas’ other sport often drew a second look from fellow competitors.
“They were usually shocked,” he said. “Usually with my body shape, they think I play football, because a lot of the football players do shot put. When I told them I played soccer, they were always like ‘what?’”
Here are a few of Matas’ favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Happy Gilmore.”
Favorite TV Show: “Hell’s Kitchen.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Rick and Morty.”
Favorite Band/Artist: J. Cole.
Favorite Song: “No Role Modelz” by J. Cole.
Favorite Book” “Holes” by Louis Sachar.
Favorite Team: Chelsea F.C.
Favorite Athlete: Lionel Messi.
Favorite Vacation: Anything with the family.
Favorite Hobby: Disc golf.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “You don’t lose if. You get knocked down, you lose if you stay down.” – Muhammad Ali.
Favorite Food: Steak.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Red Robin.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the state championship.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Johnathon “Coach Bean” Rigsby.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Listening to music.
Favorite Website/App: Twitter.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: @houseofhighlights.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Snoop Dogg, Gordon Ramsay, Adam Sandler, Lionel Messi and Michael Jordan.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Eli Simonette, Garrett Boucher, Alex Amato, Lane Hartman and Danny Metcalf.
Items For A Deserted Island: Compass, boat, gas, food and water.
