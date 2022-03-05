OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team didn’t look especially good or bad in the season opener on Friday.
The Cougars drew even with Union Pines 0-0 at home in cold, windy conditions, holding strong defensively but generating very little on offense.
“Defense is what we work on first when the season starts,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “We want to make sure we’re secure as a team. Thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
Both teams took a handful of shots that landed on frame. The best of the night came from Gentry Straub in the back end of the second half. The senior had three good looks, two of which came solo against a single defender. The best effort was a kick that only glanced off the left side of the net after she pushed through the goalkeeper.
“She was really trying in the second half to manufacture some opportunities,” Slater said. “We knew the goalkeeper was potentially volatile, so we had a runner in position for a rebound every time. That didn’t turn into a score tonight, but the chances were there. The girls applied what we told them. That’s what you want.”
Over the course of the season, Slater expects more from an offense that looked, for the most part, disorganized and non-communicative on the front end against Union Pines (1-0-1).
“First touch still needs a lot of work,” Slater said. “We need to do a better job technically so we can hang on the to the ball for long and create more opportunities.
“The girls worked hard and worked for each other tonight, though. We still need to make that more effective with our communication. Happy to see the effort, though. It’s all positive on the field right now.”
In the net, Croatan keeper Caroline McAloon finished with four saves. She returns this season after recording an 80 percent save rate as the starter last season with 29 total saves.
“She brings a lot of experience,” Slater said. “She’s vocal, too. She’ll help guide the team from the back.”
McAloon is a bright spot of experience for a program that graduated a ton of talent in the spring. Gone are the two leading scorers in Hailey Cousins and Logan Howard, who combined for half of the team’s total goals last season. Also gone are third-leading scorer Mckarem Rahman and Gwen O’Brien who tied for the lead in assists.
The top returners are Cora Taylor who scored seven goals and added 11 assists last season, Emma Brubaker who slotted eight goals with an assist, Sydney Inscoe who had four goals and five assists and Straub who finished with three goals and six assists.
On the defensive end, the starters so far are Hailey Paul at left back, Maddie Grissett and Hannah Berger at center back and Payton Cieslak at right back. All four are either sophomores or juniors.
For now, Slater is keeping expectations for his young team reigned in.
“This is a group that is going to work hard and grow a lot this season,” he noted.
The Cougars are coming off a 14-1-1 season in which they won the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with an 11-0-1 record. It was the second straight league title for the Cougars who won in 2019 with a 14-0 record. The 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the offseason, the program was reclassified as 3A, joining West Carteret, Swansboro and White Oak in the new 3A Coastal Conference that includes Coastal 8 foes Richlands and Dixon.
“I think we have the potential to win the conference,” Slater said. “We just have to find a way to score goals. If we can figure that out, the opportunity is there. It’s an attainable goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.