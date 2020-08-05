MOREHEAD CITY — Five states over the past three weeks have pushed high school football to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Monday that football, along with all its fall and winter sports will be moved to a hybrid two-semester plan starting in the spring of next year.
The exact plan is still being worked out.
Maryland is the seventh state, joining Illinois, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Virginia and Washington, to shift the football season to the spring. The District of Columbia has done the same.
Illinois joined those ranks Wednesday, July 29.
The Illinois High School Association announced that all sports will be altered to four shortened seasons (fall, winter, spring and summer) with football beginning in the spring.
Golf, girls tennis, cross country and girls swimming and diving will remain in the fall under the IHSA plan.
On Thursday, July 23, The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association pushed winter sports to a January start, fall sports to a February start, and spring sports to an April start.
Each season will be six weeks in duration, and playoffs will be at the discretion of the individual regions. The NIAA does not anticipate state championships will be held.
On Tuesday, July 21, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced a plan to completely restructure the 2020-21 sports season, including moving football to March.
Instead of a three-season sports calendar, the state has been reorganized into four with football, girls and boys soccer, and volleyball moving to early March through early May.
Washington will have a fall season but only with non-contact sports such as cross country, slow-pitch softball, girls swimming, golf and tennis.
On Monday, July 20, California squeezed all three of its seasons into a two-season schedule running from January to June with football starting up around the New Year.
Included in the fall season for the California Interscholastic Federation is football, volleyball and cross country, among others. The spring season will include soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball and softball, among others.
The football section playoffs would end April 10 and regional/state championships April 17.
New York, Wisconsin, Connecticut and New Jersey are planning to have fall football but have pushed those seasons far back. New York will start Sept. 21, Wisconsin on Sept. 23, Connecticut on Sept. 24, and New Jersey on Oct. 2.
Massachusetts’ largest classes (5A, 6A) will start Sept. 24 with the other classes starting Sept. 8.
A number of other states have yet to determine when football will be played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.