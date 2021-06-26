WILSON — The Morehead City Marlins returned to Coastal Plain League play on Thursday night, but there was still nothing great going on the road.
Four runs from the Wilson Tobs in the bottom of the third inning propelled the home team to a 5-2 win over the Marlins at Historic Fleming Stadium.
The Fish moved to 12-6 in Coastal Plain League play with the loss. They were in second place of the East Division going into Friday night’s games, trailing the Peninsula Pilots (15-4). This edition was published before those results were available.
“Just wasn’t our night,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said. “We got ourselves in a bad spot in the third, and their starter was solid. We would’ve been better off if we would’ve gotten to the bullpen earlier, but we didn’t get the hits when we needed them.”
Lancaster got thrown out of the game in the seventh inning after a questionable call by the home plate umpire led to Gibson Krzeminski (Canisius) striking out. The pitch would have been ball four, but the umpire said the ball hit Krzeminski’s bat and ended up in the glove of Wilson catcher Griffin Everett (Nebraska).
The four runs in the third inning that were scored by the Tobs were the first of the game. Jared Carr (Shepherd) opened the scoring with an RBI single. A couple batters later, Drew DeVine (Western Michigan) drew a bases-loaded walk against Kollar. Following up DeVine was Riley Jepson (Texas-Tyler) who got the biggest hit of the night for the Tobs, a two-run double that made it 4-0.
Phillip Glasser (Youngstown State) had the most offensive production for Morehead City, driving in both runs of the night. Glasser hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning and an RBI double in the top of the eighth.
Despite giving up four earned runs, Jared Kollar (Seton Hill) held his ground on the bump. Kollar struck out nine batters, walking only two. The Marlins got solid relief performances from Jordan Morales (La Salle), who pitched two scoreless innings, and Trey Jernigan (UNC Asheville), who pitched a scoreless eighth.
--------------
The Marlins broke from the CPL on Wednesday with a visit from the Edenton Steamers of the Tidewater Summer League to Big Rock Stadium.
It was a quick 2½-hour contest, but the Marlins found themselves on the losing end. Three runs scored by the Steamers in the top of the first inning gave Edenton a 3-1 win over Morehead City.
Hunter Cole (Randolph-Macon) opened the scoring, ripping a two-run home run to right field. Cole’s blast was followed by a solo home run from Aaron Copeland (Spartanburg Methodist) on the very next pitch. Morehead City answered in the bottom of the second inning thanks to Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli (Washburn) scoring on the game’s only error.
Despite the bats being cold for the Marlins, Gibson Krzeminski (Canisius) was a bright spot at the plate. The Tecumseh, Ontario native went 3-for-3 in four at-bats, putting up three singles and a walk.
--------------
The Marlins defeated the Holly Springs Salamanders Tuesday with an incredible, franchise-best 11 runs in the fifth inning. The game wrapped in seven innings due to the 12-run mercy rule.
“Tonight was obviously a great night for us,” Lancaster said. “We were squaring up balls, and Lavallee was great. We are dangerous when we have a lot of guys going at the same time, and that’s exactly what happened tonight.”
It started out with a three-spot in the top of the second inning, thanks to a solo home run from Jack Harris (Newberry) and RBIs from Conner VanCleave (Pitt State) and Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello). Holly Springs responded with its only run of the night in the bottom of the frame. The Marlins tacked on another in the top of the fourth, followed by 11 runs in the fifth.
Harris dominated the night, going 2-for-3 in four at-bats with two home runs and four RBIs. Harris was not the only one with a homer though, as Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) got one of his own with a solo dinger in the high-scoring fifth inning. Zack Miller (Catawba) continued his hot streak, going 2-for-2 with a single, double, walk and a hit by pitch.
Phillip Glasser (Youngstown State) also had a big night, going 3-for-5 with an RBI. Justin Johnson (Lafayette) went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello) went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
Johnathan Lavallee (Long Beach State) was strong on the mound, striking out eight and giving up only one run and two hits. The Simi Valley, Calif. product’s performance was more than enough to earn his second win on the season. His season ERA is 1.58.
The Marlins returned home to face the Florence RedWolves (6-12) on Friday night, then traveled to the Wilmington Sharks (10-8) on Saturday. They will host the Sharks tonight (Sunday) in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
