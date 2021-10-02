JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret girls tennis team is making its nerves strong this season.
The Patriots played their third 5-4 match of the year Thursday with a victory over Dixon to tie the Bulldogs for the runner-up spot in the 3A Coastal Conference.
“This is normal for a lot of these girls because they didn’t know what to expect,” West coach Mark Thompson said. “They’ve been given a lot of opportunities to be in close matches. They’re getting a lot of experience in these types of games.”
The Patriots improved to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in league play. Dixon dropped to 5-4 overall and 5-2 in conference.
“Nobody expected us to win with this young group,” Thompson said. “We have no pressure. We’ve got two juniors in the top six, and the rest are sophomores. We’re building for the future.”
West fell to Dixon 5-4 in the first matchup. Add a 6-3 loss to East Carteret in another close match this season, and half of the Patriots’ eight contests have come down to a couple of matches.
Thompson, who is in his 16th year as a West tennis coach, said he’s never seen anything like it.
“This is great,” he said. “I love it. It’s so much more fun. Win or lose, you’d much rather have the competition. We used to be in a conference where we played (J.H.) Rose and they would kill us, and we would play West Craven and we would kill them, so we were either killing or getting killed. I like these 5-4, 6-3 matches. I will take these all year long. They’re so much better than 9-0, 9-0 all year.”
The Patriots took four singles matches and one in doubles to squeak out the win.
Abigail Kellis (No. 5) and Bennett Sanborn (No. 6) had to sweat out their victories. Kellis got by Taylor Wool 7-5, 6-4, and Sanborn overcame a first-set loss to defeat Brinkley Drayna 3-6, 6-0, 10-6.
Sofia Mason and Sanborn barely lost an 8-6 matchup with Sydney Jenkins and Wool at No. 1 doubles, and Fletcher Worrell and Claire Germain also fell 8-6 to Morgan Wool and Olivia Terry in the No. 1 doubles contest.
Sasha Baker and Mason had no trouble winning their singles matches.
Kate McCoury and Baker earned an 8-4 win over Lilly Harbison and Lydia Brewer in No. 3 doubles to grab the last triumph of the day.
West will play East Carteret (6-2) on Monday at Fort Benjamin Park in a nonconference contest before hosting Swansboro (5-7, 3-4) on Tuesday and traveling Thursday to White Oak (1-9, 0-6).
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 5, Dixon 4
Singles
No. 1: Morgan Wool (D) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2: Olivia Terry (D) def. Claire Germain (WC), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Sydney Jenkins (D), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 4: Sofia Mason (WC) def. Lilly Harbison (D), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Taylor Wool (D), 7-5, 6-4.
No. 6: Bennett Sanborn (WC) def. Brinkley Drayna (D), 3-6, 6-0, 10-6.
Doubles
No. 1: Morgan Wool/Olivia Terry (D) def. Fletcher Worrell/Claire Germain (WC), 8-6.
No. 2: Sydney Jenkins/Taylor Wool (D) def. Sofia Mason/Bennett Sanborn (WC), 8-6.
No. 3: Kate McCoury/Sasha Baker (WC) def. Lilly Harbison/Lydia Brewer (D), 8-4.
