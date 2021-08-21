MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team overcame a first half of missed opportunities in its season opener Friday to hold off Ayden-Grifton in a sloppy 20-14 contest.
The Patriots failed to score on three trips inside the Chargers’ 10-yard line in the first two quarters and also had a 60-yard touchdown pass wiped out by penalty to take a 7-0 lead into halftime in a game that started an hour and a half late due to lightning in the area.
“We had the potential to get a bigger lead, but we didn’t take advantage of that,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “I told the guys in the locker room at halftime that meant we were going to be in a game. I told them, ‘We could possibly be up 14, maybe 21, but we’re up seven, so this is the situation now, and we’re going to have to fight every single series because any one could be a turning point.’”
The West defense must have taken its coach’s words to heart because it made the difference in the third quarter, coming up with two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Xavier Jones sacked quarterback Ashton Watkins in the end zone, and Shane Graves recovered the fumble to put the home team up 14-0 after Brock Tatalovich’s PAT kick with 3:38 to go in the third. On the Chargers’ previous drive, Jones recovered a fumble to end the drive at the Patriots’ 23-yard line.
Jones also had 50 yards rushing on offense on just two carries.
“It’s in his blood, in his DNA to make big plays,” Barrow said.
Adam Cummings stopped another third quarter drive at the West 29-yard line with an interception.
The Patriots needed those opportunistic plays, because after holding the Chargers’ Ramik Moore in check in the first half – he had 40 yards on seven carries – the talented senior running back went for 129 yards, including a 50-yard score, on 15 carries in the final two quarters.
He ended the night with 169 yards on 22 carries.
“Watching him on film, I knew he would be one of the better backs we would see,” Barrow said. “He was incredible. He got some big plays on us and got his yards, but to keep him from really consistently gaining big chunk plays was good. We made him grind out those yards. I was pleased with how we played against him, only giving up the one touchdown.”
Barrow’s squad may have done an even better job on Moore in the second half had it been 11-strong, but players repeatedly fell to the field or came to the sideline to get treated for cramps on a muggy August night.
“I think everybody is tired,” Barrow said. “The players, the coaches, the clock operator, the chain crew, the newspaper reporters, I think everybody is tired. We hadn’t played a football game in August in two years, and it showed. Both teams were having to battle through cramps and exhaustion. Hats off to both squads to be able to grind it out and finish the game.”
Ayden-Grifton suffered similarly and had numerous players cramping and injured. The mugginess, which abated significantly thanks to a northern wind after storms moved through the area before the game, also created ball security issues. The teams combined to fumble 19 times and lose four with the Chargers losing two on 10 fumbles and West losing two on nine fumbles. The squads also combined for 16 penalties.
“Snaps were an issue, and it wasn’t just us,” Ayden-Grifton coach Todd Lipe said. “We didn’t execute well, and we had a lot of injuries. It was a hard-fought game. They were struggling there at the end too. We both had several kids cramping, getting tired.”
Lipe reported his squad was down to three backup linemen by the end of the game with a few who were out exhibiting concussion symptoms. Starting quarterback Terrance Nicholson also missed a few series in the second half after sustaining an injury.
“We lost our ability to throw the ball there at the end,” Lipe said. “Things didn’t go our way sometimes, but we did some good things. Moore had a great game.”
Following Jones’ sack and Graves’ fumble recovery in the end zone, Moore scampered 50 yards to paydirt on the next play from scrimmage, and Ayden-Grifton pulled to within 14-8 after Nakeem Whitfield’s two-point run with 3:24 on the third quarter clock.
Each team’s next possession ended in a turnover with Cummings giving his team the ball back late in the third quarter on the interception. Three plays later, Bryan Garner hit Spencer Maxwell on a 69-yard touchdown pass.
Those two connected on a 38-yard scoring toss late in the second half to make it a 7-0 ballgame. Garner also found Maxwell on a 60-yard touchdown throw on the first play of the second quarter, but it was brought back on an illegal procedure penalty.
“When the ball is in the air, in Spencer’s direction, we feel good about his odds,” Barrow said. “They started to play off of him later in the night – they weren’t going to let him beat them deep – and I don’t blame them.”
Maxwell hauled in three catches for 107 yards and added 61 rushing yards on six carries. Garner, filling in for starter Jamarion Montford, who was in COVID-19 quarantine, went 6-of-11 for 136 yards.
“I thought Bryan did a great job moving our offense,” Barrow said.
Nicholson returned from injury to take the Chargers 60 yards in 10 plays and capped the drive with a 1-yard score on third-and-goal to make it a one-possession game at 20-14 with 6:44 in the fourth after Moore’s two-point run attempt failed.
Ayden-Grifton got the ball on two more occasions in the final 5:17 of the game but couldn’t get into scoring range.
“I’m super happy,” Barrow said. “Looking at how we’ve improved from our scrimmage on both sides of the ball, I’m really proud of the guys. We had some guys make some plays, and up front, I thought we did a good job. And for the defense to give up 14, I thought they played lights out.”
Josh Mason (12 tackles) led the defensive effort that limited the Chargers to 260 total yards. Dalton Newman had eight tackles, followed by Keegan Callahan with seven and Graves with six.
Ayden-Grifton will return to Carteret County next Friday with a trip to East Carteret. The Chargers were supposed to play James Kenan in their opener, but the Tigers had to quarantine. The Patriots were supposed to play West Craven, but the Eagles had to quarantine.
West will next travel to Havelock.
Here are results of the game:
Ayden-Grifton.........0 0 8 6 - 14
West Carteret........ 0 7 7 6 - 20
Ayden-Grifton West Carteret
24 First Downs 25
43-218 Rushes-yards 34-181
4-12-1 Passing 7-12-1
42 Passing yards 131
260 Total yards 337
3-29.7 Punts-average 5-28.8
10-2 Fumbles-lost 9-2
7-64 Penalties-yards 9-43
19 Return yards 14
Scoring Summary
WC – Maxwell 38 pass from Garner (Tatalovich kick), 0:34, 2nd.
WC – Graves fumble recovery (Tatalovich kick), 3:38, 3rd.
AG – Moore 50 run (Whitfield run), 3:24, 3rd.
WC – Maxwell 69 pass from Garner (kick blocked), 11:46, 4th.
AG – Nicholson 1 run (run failed), 6:44, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Ayden-Grifton – Moore 22-169; Connell 6-20; Nicholson 9-13; Anderson 1-10; Whitfield 2-9; Lancaster 2-3; Watkins 1-(-6). West Carteret – Maxwell 6-61; Jones 2-50; Mason 10-45; Garner 15-24; Dadeel 1-11.
PASSING: Ayden-Grifton – Nicholson 4-12-0-1-42. West Carteret – Garner 6-11-2-1-136; Mason 1-1-0-0-20.
RECEIVING: Ayden-Grifton – Connell 1-21; Woodard 1-8; Wooten 1-5; Moore 1-8. West Carteret – Maxwell 3-107; Dadeel 1-20; Jones 2-5; Mason 1-(-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.