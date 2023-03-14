OCEAN — The Croatan boys lacrosse team captured its first win of the season Friday with a 17-7 tilt over New Bern at home.
The Cougars (1-2) led 10-4 at halftime and moved the scoring spread to double digits with a 7-3 advantage in the second half.
They started the season with an 11-5 loss to Laney and a 15-7 defeat to Ashley.
“I think those were the first-game yips,” Croatan coach George Benson said. “Shucks, both of those teams are two of the top teams in the state. But we booked those 4A schools for a reason. You don’t get stronger lifting lighter weights.”
New Bern (4-2) is also a 4A program, one of five on the Cougars’ regular season schedule. They host Topsail (3-0) on March 30 and Jordan (3-1) on April 1. Fortunately for Croatan, none of those teams will be threats in the state playoffs.
The 4A teams will be in their own postseason bracket, separate from the 1A/2A/3A programs.
“These aren’t schools we have to worry about in May, but they make us better now,” Benson said.
The Cougars started playing teams they might see in the playoffs on Tuesday with a game at West Carteret (3-0). They will play at Swansboro (1-0) on Friday, and on Tuesday next week, they will visit First Flight (2-0), the defending 1A/2A/3A east regional champ.
Croatan has its own postseason aspirations with a team rife with experience and led by mostly underclassmen.
Benson is already impressed with what he’s seen on the field.
“It’s pretty exciting,” he said. “It’s hard not to think ahead and wonder how far this team can go. These young guys are good leaders, and they’re mature. The whole team is playing with focus right now.”
Against New Bern, Graham Myers and Drew DeGeorge scored four goals apiece. Matej Roth slotted three goals, Asher Denham had two and Brandon Pugh, Beau Boyd Will Horrell and Ethan Eifert had one each.
Eifert is a junior and Boyd a freshman, but the rest are all sophomores.
“Physically, those young guys have already changed a ton from last season,” Benson said. “They’ve been lifting, they do a lot of conditioning, you can tell they’ve adjusted more to the intensity of high school lacrosse versus what they did in middle school.”
The team’s two seniors, Jackson Griffing and P.J. Kramer, are both part of a defensive unit that Benson says has also dramatically improved.
Griffing is the team’s goalie, finishing the New Bern game with 10 saves on 17 shots against. Kramer had two takeaways against the Bears.
Another standout defensive player, David Contreras, broke his collar bone in the final minute of the New Bern game. He led the team with 12 ground balls and four takeaways in the game before suffering the season-ending injury.
“He’s a tough loss,” Benson said. “He’s really fast, and he’s a defensive menace in transition. But we’re pretty deep in the midfield, and we’ve got some other ball players, guys who are really good and who would be starting on other teams.”
New Bern’s leading scorers in the game were Carson Presson and Colton Woods with three goals apiece. Bears goalie Tait Norment tallied 16 saves.
